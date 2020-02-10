Nashville Ballet's 35th Season Revealed
Dubbed "a Nashville miracle" by the New York Times, Tennessee's premiere ballet company returns for the 2020-2021 season with a spectacular repertoire of fantastic favorites and electrifying new works. With a continued commitment to presenting powerful and transformative art, Nashville Ballet's next season is meant to uplift, inspire, and engage audiences with impeccable storytelling, athleticism, and artistry.
Season highlights include the return of Vasterling's celebrated blockbuster adaptation of Peter Pan, a reimagined and expanded take on the gothic tale of Dracula, and a series of works created exclusively by female choreographers and composers. Additionally, the season will feature a choreographic workshop offering audiences a first look at Vasterling's next major project, new additions to the holiday classic, Nashville's Nutcracker, and much more.
Nashville Ballet's 2020-2021 season tickets go on sale to the general public on February 10 and can be purchased at nashvilleballet.com or by calling 615-297-2966 x710. Tickets to individual performances go on sale June 1.
Nashville Ballet's 2020-2021 season will include:
Peter Pan
September 26-27, 2020
TPAC's Polk Theater
Adaptation, choreography, and flight choreography by Paul Vasterling
Music arranged by Paul Vasterling
Live music performed by The Nashville Symphony
Escape to Neverland with the return of this high-flying adventure! A sensational spectacle of fairies, pirates, mermaids, and more, Paul Vasterling's Peter Pan promises to provide a sense of childlike wonder for audience members no matter what age.
Dracula
October 30-November 1, 2020
TPAC's Polk Theater
Choreography by Paul Vasterling
Music composed by Bohuslav Martinů
Score arranged by Paul Vasterling
Man or monster? Paul Vasterling's reimagined adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic horror is newly expanded and as haunting as ever. This retelling of the notorious bloodsucker's tale delivers audiences an evening of death-defying dance among the undead.
Nashville's Nutcracker
Sponsored by PNC Bank
November 28-December 23, 2020
TPAC's Jackson Hall
Concept, story treatment, and choreography by Paul Vasterling
Music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Live music performed by The Nashville Symphony
The greatest gift to give or get, the holiday season isn't complete without the magic of Nashville's Nutcracker! Clara's extraordinary adventure promises an extra dose of cheer this year with updates to Paul Vasterling's captivating choreography as this "eye-poppingly gorgeous work of art [ushers] in the season...with elaborate style and impeccable taste."1
Attitude: New Works by Women
February 12-14, 2021
TPAC's Polk Theater
Orange choreography by Gabrielle Lamb
Music composed by Caleb Burhans
NEW! Choreography by Mollie Sansone
Music composed by Larissa Maestro
Live music performed by Lockeland Strings
NEW! Choreography by Suzanne Haag
Music composed by Fanny Mendelssohn
Superstitions choreography by Jennifer Archibald
Music composed by Cristina Spinei
This popular series known for unique musical collaborations and shedding light on important cultural themes brings female perspectives to the forefront this season with a production featuring new works exclusively from women!
Family Day at the Ballet
March 28, 2021
Nashville Ballet in Sylvan Park
Ferdinand and the Bull choreography by Paul Vasterling
Music composed by Mario DaSilva
Fun for all ages, this delightful day at the ballet delivers movement activities, engaging games, imaginative arts and crafts, and a performance of the beloved children's classic, Ferdinand the Bull in a celebration of the transformative power of dance!
Masterworks
April 23-25, 2021
TPAC's Polk Theater
Four Temperaments choreography by George Balanchine
Music composed by Paul Hindemith
There is a Time choreography by José Limón
Music composed by Norman Dello Joio
Dances for Lou by Val Caniparoli
Music composed by Lou Harrison
Live music performed by The Nashville Symphony
The best that ballet has to offer all in one ticket-this series delivers the world's most influential artists to the Nashville stage in a look at all that ballet can be. Showcasing neoclassical to contemporary works, this program features something for every balletomane in a striking display of the artistry and vision responsible for shaping the landscape of dance today.
Emergence: A Choreographic Workshop
May 20-23, 2021
Nashville Ballet in Sylvan Park
Choreography by Paul Vasterling
See how a ballet begins in this first look at an upcoming Paul Vasterling project. This season, our widely regarded choreographic workshop experience gives audience members an intimate look at the early stages of Anthology, set to premiere in 2022.