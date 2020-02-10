Nashville Ballet's 35th Season Revealed

Dubbed "a Nashville miracle" by the New York Times, Tennessee's premiere ballet company returns for the 2020-2021 season with a spectacular repertoire of fantastic favorites and electrifying new works. With a continued commitment to presenting powerful and transformative art, Nashville Ballet's next season is meant to uplift, inspire, and engage audiences with impeccable storytelling, athleticism, and artistry.

Season highlights include the return of Vasterling's celebrated blockbuster adaptation of Peter Pan, a reimagined and expanded take on the gothic tale of Dracula, and a series of works created exclusively by female choreographers and composers. Additionally, the season will feature a choreographic workshop offering audiences a first look at Vasterling's next major project, new additions to the holiday classic, Nashville's Nutcracker, and much more.

Nashville Ballet's 2020-2021 season tickets go on sale to the general public on February 10 and can be purchased at nashvilleballet.com or by calling 615-297-2966 x710. Tickets to individual performances go on sale June 1.

Nashville Ballet's 2020-2021 season will include:

Peter Pan



September 26-27, 2020

TPAC's Polk Theater

Adaptation, choreography, and flight choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music arranged by Paul Vasterling

Live music performed by The Nashville Symphony

Escape to Neverland with the return of this high-flying adventure! A sensational spectacle of fairies, pirates, mermaids, and more, Paul Vasterling's Peter Pan promises to provide a sense of childlike wonder for audience members no matter what age.

Dracula

October 30-November 1, 2020



TPAC's Polk Theater

Choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music composed by Bohuslav Martinů

Score arranged by Paul Vasterling

Man or monster? Paul Vasterling's reimagined adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic horror is newly expanded and as haunting as ever. This retelling of the notorious bloodsucker's tale delivers audiences an evening of death-defying dance among the undead.

Nashville's Nutcracker



Sponsored by PNC Bank

November 28-December 23, 2020

TPAC's Jackson Hall

Concept, story treatment, and choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Live music performed by The Nashville Symphony

The greatest gift to give or get, the holiday season isn't complete without the magic of Nashville's Nutcracker! Clara's extraordinary adventure promises an extra dose of cheer this year with updates to Paul Vasterling's captivating choreography as this "eye-poppingly gorgeous work of art [ushers] in the season...with elaborate style and impeccable taste."1

Attitude: New Works by Women

February 12-14, 2021

TPAC's Polk Theater

Orange choreography by Gabrielle Lamb

Music composed by Caleb Burhans

NEW! Choreography by Mollie Sansone

Music composed by Larissa Maestro

Live music performed by Lockeland Strings

NEW! Choreography by Suzanne Haag

Music composed by Fanny Mendelssohn

Superstitions choreography by Jennifer Archibald

Music composed by Cristina Spinei

This popular series known for unique musical collaborations and shedding light on important cultural themes brings female perspectives to the forefront this season with a production featuring new works exclusively from women!

Family Day at the Ballet

March 28, 2021

Nashville Ballet in Sylvan Park

Ferdinand and the Bull choreography by Paul Vasterling

Music composed by Mario DaSilva

Fun for all ages, this delightful day at the ballet delivers movement activities, engaging games, imaginative arts and crafts, and a performance of the beloved children's classic, Ferdinand the Bull in a celebration of the transformative power of dance!

Masterworks

April 23-25, 2021

TPAC's Polk Theater

Four Temperaments choreography by George Balanchine

Music composed by Paul Hindemith

There is a Time choreography by José Limón

Music composed by Norman Dello Joio

Dances for Lou by Val Caniparoli

Music composed by Lou Harrison

Live music performed by The Nashville Symphony

The best that ballet has to offer all in one ticket-this series delivers the world's most influential artists to the Nashville stage in a look at all that ballet can be. Showcasing neoclassical to contemporary works, this program features something for every balletomane in a striking display of the artistry and vision responsible for shaping the landscape of dance today.

Emergence: A Choreographic Workshop

May 20-23, 2021

Nashville Ballet in Sylvan Park

Choreography by Paul Vasterling

See how a ballet begins in this first look at an upcoming Paul Vasterling project. This season, our widely regarded choreographic workshop experience gives audience members an intimate look at the early stages of Anthology, set to premiere in 2022.





