Burt Bacharach Revue To Return To The Williamson County Performing Arts Center

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department's (WCPR) original musical revue What the World Needs Now: The Music of Burt Bacharach is set to return to the WCPAC with four performances in early November!

Widely regarded as one of the most important and influential figures of 20th-century popular music, Burt Bacharach has enjoyed major hits in all genres of music, including top 40, rhythm and blues, country, film scores and soundtracks. A six-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar winner, Bacharach wrote more than 70 top 40 hits over his seven-decade career. He treasured his collaborations with fellow artists including Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, The Carpenters, Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross and Neil Diamond. Some of his timeless gems include "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head, "I Say A Little Prayer," "(They Long to Be) Close to You," "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," Walk On By" and "That's What Friends Are For." This original musical revue showcases songs written by Burt Bacharach from the 1950s through the 1980s, performed by a talented cast of 8 singers and musicians.

Vocalists Justin Maririel Boyd, Miracle Ham and Craig Robinson will reprise their roles alongside newcomer Francesca Noe. They will be accompanied by a live band with Andrew Carney on trumpet and flugelhorn, Erik Coveney on bass, Neil Tuffy on drums and Trevor Willoughby on piano.

Select cast credits include:

JUSTIN MARRIEL BOYD

Regional: 9 to 5 (Joe/Ensemble), Ragtime (Coalhouse Walker Jr.) and Rent (Benjamin Coffin III) at Nashville Repertory Theatre; 9 to 5 (Joe), Seussical the Musical (The Cat in the Hat), and Sunset Boulevard (Joe Gillis) at the Larry Keeton Theatre

MIRACLE HAM

Regional: Nunsense (Sister Mary Hubert) at the WCPAC; Jambalaya the Musical (Cassie), Bring It On: The Musical (Danielle), The Wiz (Ensemble), and Jesus Christ Superstar (John) for Circle Players

FRANCESCA NOE

Regional: Carousel (Julie Jordan) at Watershed Public Theatre, Cinderella (Ella) at the Arts Center of Cannon County, Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown) at Source One Five, Oliver! (Nancy) at Springhouse Theatre Company

Craig Robinson

Motor CIty Magic at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center; After Midnight on Norwegian Cruise Lines; Performer on Royal Caribbean

Performances will take place Friday, November 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin. Tickets are $30 for adults and $27.50 for Students and Seniors (55 and up). Tickets for all performances are on sale now and can be purchased at www.wcpactn.com.

