Nashville Ballet Presents the World Premiere Of DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

Nashville Ballet recently presented the World Premiere of Día de los Muertos. The stunning production was choreographed by Nashville Ballet's Second Company (NB2) Director, and award-winning choreographer, Maria Konrad.

The community experienced the vibrancy of Díade los Muertos with this unique performance, inspired by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. This visual feast celebrated life and death, family bonds and our shared humanity.

The lead roles of Día de los Muertos featured NB2 artists Summer Montenegro and Veronica Jaspers as Frida, and Quinn Culhane and Shawn Pearson as Diego. With dynamic pacing, the show ignited imaginations across all ages featuring an elaborate set design by Nick Embree, vivid costume designs by Carolina Fernandez and soul-stirring music. This world premiere bridged Mexican traditions with Nashville's cultural landscape, promising an unforgettable journey into the heart of this beloved holiday.

ABOUT NASHVILLE BALLET:

Nashville Ballet, the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee, presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin and other guest artists.

Nashville Ballet has announced its 2024-25 season lineup that includes beloved classics like Dracula, Nashville's Nutcracker and The Sleeping Beauty, all choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling. Season ticket holders' support helps to sustain Nashville Ballet's artistic and educational excellence, accessible arts education to children and adults throughout the Nashville area and beyond, contributing to the city's vibrant arts and cultural landscape. Season tickets and packages, including select performances, and single show tickets are now available through NashvilleBallet.com or by calling 615-297-2966 ext. 710.

Nashville Ballet and the Second Company, NB2, provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming. Nashville Ballet's curriculum-based Community Engagement and Education Programs bring dance education to over 12,000 students in over 25 schools across 21 council districts in Middle Tennessee. School of Nashville Ballet provides exceptional dance training to students ages two and up.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders, community partners and hundreds of generous individuals provide ongoing support for Nashville Ballet's mission-critical programs.

To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit NashvilleBallet.com.

