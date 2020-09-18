Nashville Ballet Will Present Virtual Production of THE NUTCRACKER

Nashville’s Nutcracker will not take place as previously scheduled at TPAC’s Jackson Hall November 28–December 23, 2020.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of the dancers, staff, and community, Nashville's Nutcracker will not take place as previously scheduled at TPAC's Jackson Hall November 28-December 23, 2020.

While they can't celebrate in-person this holiday season, the Nashville Ballet will bring the irreplaceable magic of Nashville's Nutcracker to you digitally this December. Stay tuned for important updates regarding the Ballet's plans to bring this heart-warming tradition to a living room near you.

Learn more at https://www.nashvilleballet.com/nashvilles-nutcracker-2020.

