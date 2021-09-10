Nashville Ballet Will Open New Season With PETER PAN

Nashville Ballet will kick off their 36th season with a magical journey to Neverland in Paul Vasterling's Peter Pan! The highly-anticipated return will open at TPAC for a weekend-long run on October 8, 2021. Inspired by the boy who never wanted to grow up, Nashville Ballet's performance of Peter Pan will include all the characters audiences have grown to love from this classic tale, plus on-stage flying and a newly arranged musical score featuring works by Debussy, Faure, Ravel, and Bizet.

"As children grow up, I've always heard their parents say that they wish they could stay young forever," shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. "When I created this piece, I was inspired by that childhood innocence that parents want to protect, and that we as adults sometimes long to feel again ourselves. Every element of this performance, from the incredible costumes and sets, to the enchanting score and flight choreography, allows the audience to fully immerse themselves into that freedom of youth; it gives everyone the chance to feel like a kid again."

An instant family favorite since its 2013 debut, this grand-scale ballet production reintroduces audiences to this timeless fairytale in a uniquely immersive way. Perfect for children and adults of all ages, the performance will feature original choreography by Paul Vasterling, costumes and sets by acclaimed designer Campbell Baird, a Youth Cast of School of Nashville Ballet students, and on-stage flying by Nashville Ballet company artists. This reimagined experience will also include a newly arranged score by renowned British composer and pianist Philip Feeney performed live by a chamber ensemble.

Effective August 30, 2021, TPAC will require all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, ages 6 and up to be masked when inside the venue and for the duration of their performance. TPAC highly recommends masks for children ages 2 through 5. For more information regarding TPAC's Health and Safety Protocols, please visit their website.

Nashville Ballet's performance of Peter Pan is inspired by the novel Peter and Wendy by J.M. Barrie. As part of their ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Vasterling and Nashville Ballet have taken special care to remove outdated cultural depictions and racist undertones present in the original text written by author J.M. Barrie, as they are in no way representative of Nashville Ballet's beliefs.

Tickets for Peter Pan are on sale now and can be purchased at nashvilleballet.com or through their Box Office at (615) 297-2966 x710.