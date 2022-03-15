Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nashville Ballet Will Kick Off National Tour Of Lucy Negro Redux at TPAC This Week

pixeltracker

Performances run March 18–26.

Mar. 15, 2022  

Nashville Ballet Will Kick Off National Tour Of Lucy Negro Redux at TPAC This Week

Nashville Ballet will kick-off a national tour of Artistic Director Paul Vasterling's New York Times acclaimed production of Lucy Negro Redux in Nashville March 18-26. A stunning tour de force of live music, spoken word, and dance, this groundbreaking production explores Shakespeare's tempestuous relationships with two of his most elusive muses: The "Dark Lady" and "Fair Youth." Inspired by the book of the same name by Nashville author Caroline Randall Williams, Lucy Negro Redux features spoken word by Williams herself and live music by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi.

The performance will feature Nashville Ballet Company dancers, spoken word by Caroline Randall Williams, and live music by Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi.

After debuting in 2019 to three sold-out performances, Emmy Award-winning choreographer Paul Vasterling's Lucy Negro Redux is returning for a nationwide tour. This captivating production explores themes of otherness, equality, and self-worth alongside artists that have experienced it first-hand.



Related Articles View More Nashville Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

More Hot Stories For You

  • 3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Auditions For HAMLET
  • Philadelphia Orchestra Takes The Stage At The McKnight Center
  • SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Theatre Tulsa This Spring
  • Theatre Tulsa Announces 'Adventure Series' For Upcoming Season