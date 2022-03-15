Nashville Ballet Will Kick Off National Tour Of Lucy Negro Redux at TPAC This Week

Nashville Ballet will kick-off a national tour of Artistic Director Paul Vasterling's New York Times acclaimed production of Lucy Negro Redux in Nashville March 18-26. A stunning tour de force of live music, spoken word, and dance, this groundbreaking production explores Shakespeare's tempestuous relationships with two of his most elusive muses: The "Dark Lady" and "Fair Youth." Inspired by the book of the same name by Nashville author Caroline Randall Williams, Lucy Negro Redux features spoken word by Williams herself and live music by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi.

After debuting in 2019 to three sold-out performances, Emmy Award-winning choreographer Paul Vasterling's Lucy Negro Redux is returning for a nationwide tour. This captivating production explores themes of otherness, equality, and self-worth alongside artists that have experienced it first-hand.