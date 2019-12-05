Nashville Ballet Will Give Away 2,500 Tickets to NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER

Nashville Ballet will give away 2,500 tickets to Artistic Director Paul Vasterling's production of Nashville's Nutcracker through the Ballet's Holiday Magic initiative for a thirtieth consecutive year.

Integral to Nashville Ballet's mission, Holiday Magic allows the organization to inspire and entertain individuals supported by area social service agencies by introducing them to one of the most popular ballets of all time. A grand scale production featuring an enormous cast of 25 Company members, 27 NB2 dancers, and a youth cast of almost 300, Nashville's Nutcracker captivates audiences with a heavy dose of cheer during this special time of year. Accompanied by a live performance by the Nashville Symphony, Holiday Magic ticket recipients have the privilege of witnessing two of Music City's most beloved arts organizations at once-an opportunity many ticket recipients might otherwise never have.

Thistle Farms Magdalene Residential Program, a long time Holiday Magic partner organization, echoed the program's significance after attending Nashville's Nutcracker in 2018.

"This opportunity gives [women in our program] the chance to experience something like nothing they have ever experienced before. It opens their eyes to a world of imagination and beauty and sparks their interest in cultural arts. It is always a wonderful experience to sit with the women in our program in the audience because we have the opportunity to observe their facial expressions during the performance. You can see the joy and excitement that is happening for them in that moment," a Thistle Farms representative said.

"There's nothing more important to our organization than using the transformative power of art to inspire others-if we can use our Holiday Magic initiative to foster a love of dance in just one individual, then we've had a successful run of the production. If we can use this larger than life, enchanting ballet to make people's December just a little brighter, then we've done the work we set out to do-that's exactly what this season is all about," said Nashville Ballet's Community Engagement Manager Briona Richardson, who is responsible for organizing and executing Holiday Magic ticket donations.

PNC Bank is the presenting sponsor of Nashville's Nutcracker. Their generous support has been integral in developing Nashville Ballet's brand-new Nutcracker Experience in the lobby prior to performances. This season ballet goers will enjoy even more holiday cheer when attending one of the 15 performances of Nashville's Nutcracker.

"By producing these stunning performances year after year, The Nutcracker has become a special way for children and families to celebrate the holiday season," said Mike Johnson, PNC regional president of Tennessee. "We continue to delight in bringing this holiday tradition to families across our region."

Tickets for Nashville's Nutcracker start at $35 and are on sale now at nashvilleballet.com/nashvilles-nutcracker or by calling Nashville Ballet's Box Office at 615-297-2966 x710. Kimpton Aertson Hotel is the production's supporting sponsor.



Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. Nashville Ballet and the Second Company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through season performances and its Community Engagement programming. Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries and public elementary, middle and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class dance instruction to students age 2 through adulthood. To learn more about the Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional and national institutional funders and community partners, as well as hundreds of generous individuals, provide ongoing support of Nashville Ballet's mission-critical programs.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You