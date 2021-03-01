Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nashville Ballet To Present ATTITUDE PART I Virtually This Weekend

A tribute to the legendary “Man in Black”, this performance includes signature Cash tunes such as “I Walk the Line” and “Folsom Prison Blues” and more.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Due to popular demand, Nashville Ballet is presenting three fan-favorite ballets in its two-part virtual series, Attitude. Highlighting the wealth of artistry native to Music City, Attitude Part I will include Christopher Stuart's iconic Johnny Cash ballet Under the Lights.

A tribute to the legendary "Man in Black", this performance includes signature Cash tunes such as "I Walk the Line" and "Folsom Prison Blues", as well as original works recorded by Nashville duo Sugar + The Hi-Lows. Closing out Part I will be award-winning choreographer Jennifer Archibald's Superstitions, set to an original score by local composer Cristina Spinei.

Running Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7. The performance link will be sent to all ticket buyers and will be available to stream throughout the weekend. Both performances will feature Nashville Ballet company members.

Due to the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, Attitude Part I and II is replacing the previously scheduled in-person performances of Attitude: New Works by Women at TPAC. Nashville Ballet is excited to be presenting this performance in a new digital portal that creates easier patron access and includes links to additional resources such as our new podcast series, interviews with the creatives behind the production, and more!

For more information on Attitude or to purchase tickets, click here.


