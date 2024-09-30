Nashville Ballet Presents Spellbinding Production Of DRACULA This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville Ballet's highly-anticipated production of Paul Vasterling's Dracula with George Balanchine's Serenade will return to Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Polk Theater this weekend, October 3 - 6, under the artistic direction of Nick Mullikin.

For the first time in nine years, Nashville Ballet will once again present the spellbinding allure of Dracula with the elegance of George Balanchine's Serenade for a double bill that transcends the ordinary. The audience will be swept into the dark, passionate world of Dracula, a tale of immortal yearning, rich in love, lust, and eternal desire, set against a backdrop of Gothic mystery. In contrast, Serenade is a serene masterpiece, a testament to the beauty of classical ballet, danced to Tchaikovsky's haunting Serenade for Strings in C, all performed live by The Nashville Symphony. This double feature promises an unforgettable blend of a thrilling narrative and exquisite dance.

﻿Nashville Ballet has announced that Owen Thorne will play the role of Dracula, while Brett Sjoblom and James Langford will play the role of Jonathan, and Michael Burfield and Garrit McCabe will play Renfield. Sarah Pierce and Jamie Kopit will play the role of Mina, while Claudia Monja and Marissa Stark will play the role of Lucy.

"We are thrilled to kick off our season productions with the illustrious Dracula, rich with mystery and intrigue, alongside the beauty of Serenade," says Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director & CEO. “As we present these two performances, weaving together beautifully contrasting storylines, we also celebrate the depth and growth of Nashville Ballet, inviting audiences to experience the vibrant future of dance in our community."

Tickets are still available to enter the haunting world of Dracula in this riveting interpretation of a classic tale during this limited production. Tickets are on sale now and start at $58 at NashvilleBallet.com, TPAC box office, or by phone at 615-297-2966 x 710. NOTE: This production contains mature content and is intended for adult audiences (recommended 13 years old and older).

A complete schedule of performances and more information about Nashville Ballet can be found at NashvilleBallet.com.

