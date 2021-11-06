Nashville Ballet Prepares for Return to the Stage

The Nashville Ballet is preparing to take the stage once again after a year of challenges that included the global pandemic and water damage to their theatre, Andrew Jackson Hall.

Read the full story HERE.

The company is preparing to take the stage of Andrew Jackson Hall December 15-24 with the return of holiday favorite, The Nutcracker.

"We're just so excited to go back to the stage and perform for everyone," said company dancer of 18 seasons Mollie Sansone. "I think that moment of the curtain going up is going to be so exciting for us, even more so than it was now that we've gone through so many trials and tribulations. I think it's going to be that much more special for everyone involved."

To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit nashvilleballet.com.