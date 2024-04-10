SAY YES TO THE DRESS Inspired YES! THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere in Nashville in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The creative minds behind the reality TV hit "Say Yes To The Dress" are presenting "Yes! the Musical." This production is a 75-minute extravaganza featuring four performers, multiple costume changes and thirteen new musical numbers with no intermission, ensuring non-stop entertainment from start to finish. The experience will be located inside Dirty Little Secret at the Dream Hotel, which can be found off the historic Printer’s Alley in the Lower Broad area of Downtown Nashville.

Audiences will find themselves swept away by the infectious energy of the show, dancing along to every twist and turn in this uproarious journey through the bridal universe. The musical score draws from pop, rock and country, with an electrifying wild ride through the often chaotic bridal world. Whether you love weddings – or hate them – you'll be entranced by Music City's biggest party.

Performances start April 26, 2024.

ABOUT YES! THE MUSICAL

When Ashley says "yes" to her engagement, chaos ensues as a motley crew of characters, from tipsy bridesmaids to a meddling mother, eagerly step in to help plan the perfect wedding. The outrageously funny dress consultant Mister Jimmy (with a little help from DJ Caktopr) leads the audience through this hilarious musical revue, including eccentric bridal customers, a maid of honor on the brink of madness, and a worried father witness his savings vanish into thin air.