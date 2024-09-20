Nashville Ballet Celebrates National Dance Day With Various Activities At The Martin Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville Ballet has announced that they will celebrate National Dance Day with classes for all ages this Saturday, September 21, from 1 - 4 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend free classes with various offerings by the School of Nashville Ballet (SNB) during this one-day celebration.

The National Dance Day event will offer classes catering to all ages and interests. The day will feature a sample of Nashville Ballet's regularly programmed Community Adult, Children’s Division, and Community Youth Classes as well as some National Dance Day exclusives.

To help families experience the joy and benefits of ballet firsthand, School of Nashville Ballet invites young children to participate in a complimentary ballet class providing an excellent introduction to the world of dance. Throughout the year, SNB offers a FREE trial class for all first-time students, providing the perfect opportunity to explore the world of dance and the multitude of developmental benefits for young children. Structured ballet classes enhance concentration, discipline, and memory skills, while also teaching children to express themselves creatively through movement.

“There are many benefits of a dance education,” says Jennifer Kulev, Co-Director of School of Nashville Ballet. “In dance class, children can improve posture, self-expression, coordination, and balance, all while boosting mental focus in a fun and supportive environment.”

This year, SNB students will have new performance opportunities. Students in the Children's Division, Community Youth, and Optional Disciplines programs can now experience the thrill of performance in a professional theater setting, culminating in a spectacular recital.

On National Dance Day, SNB is offering a one-day-only offer, valid in-person or online, for 50% OFF all Adult Class Passes for School of Nashville Ballet. This offer includes a 48 Class Pass that is good for one year. Use the code DANCEDAY50 only on September 21 to take advantage of this exclusive offer. To register for a free trial class, visit www.nashvilleballet.com, call 615-297-2966 or email: school@nashvilleballet.com to reserve a spot. Spaces are limited, so be sure to sign up soon.

Comments