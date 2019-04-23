Mama Knows Best: Talking with CJ Walton & Scott Stewart from LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER at Chaffin's Barn

Here in the south, we revere our mamas, y'all, often expressing our loyalty and devotion to the woman who raised us in a myriad of ways. Rarely a day passes that we don't give mama credit for teaching us all sorts of things during our lifetime, whether it's how to pick the right china pattern for a holiday dinner, the difference between a ripe cantaloupe and one that's not quite ready, or how to stretch a meal for four people in order to feed eight more.

Our relationship with the woman raised us can sometimes be fraught with tension and discord, she can drive us crazy, reduce us to tears with her too on-the-nose criticisms or wound us deeply because of a lack of understanding. Truly, the relationship between mother and child is complex and oftentimes hard to define.

Which brings us to today's new feature: Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre, Nashville's iconic professional theatre, opens its latest show next week (Thursday, April 25) Listen To Your Mother, which runs through May 12.

Scott Stewart and his mama.

From the original live storytelling phenomenon that "gave motherhood a microphone," Ann Imig founded Listen To Your Mother with a show at the Barrymore Theatre in Madison, Wisconsin, on Mother's Day 2010. She and 11 other local writers read their original true stories of motherhood before an audience of 300 people, according to a story on the show's website. The show ultimately grew beyond the confines of that one theater, to be performed throughout the world.

"Listen To Your Mother entertains, energizes, brings community together and leaves everyone feeling a little less alone and a little more understood," according to the show's official website (www.listentoyourmother.com).

Chandra J. Walton

Members from the Chaffin's Barn's cast of Listen To Your Mother will tell us about their own moms and their lessons learned. Today's interview subjects are Chandra J. Walton (but you can call her CJ) and Scott Stewart, who join their castmates for the show at the theater, located at 8204 Highway 100 in Nashville. For ticket information or reservations, call (615) 646-9977 or go to www.chaffinsbarntheatre.com.

Chandra J. Walton performed Where Did I Go Wrong with Regina McCrary and Gary Jenkins at TPAC. She has won the Circle Players' best actress award in 2017 for her performance in Clybourne Park as Lena/Francine and was a finalist for the 2018 First Night Award for that role, as well. She's also been in numerous commercials such as Smile Dental and O'Charley's, Sonic, Geico and others. She is beyond thrilled that she is performing in her first play at the fabulous Chaffin's Barn.

CJ and her mom.

What's the best advice ever given you by your mama? Never let them see you cry and know SOMEONE is always watching.

Besides raising you, what's your mama's biggest accomplishment? To me, it was keeping my dead father's memory alive and well. She says it's her ability to find a great deal on anything she wants!

What personal trait do you possess that you got from your mother? My smart mouth, attitude, and my fairness.

W. Scott Stewart lives on a farm that has been in his family since 1810. His great grandfather built the house here. His grandmother was born in that house. And his mother died in that house. He has 3 dogs. And he likes to act. And sing.

What's the best advice your mother ever gave? Work hard, do not be lazy. Romans 12:11

Besides giving birth to you, what's your mother's biggest achievement? Earning a Master's Degree while teaching school and raising two preteen boys who did not respect what she was going through at the time and how much effort it took.

What personal trait do you possess that you got from your mother? Love of music.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories