MURMURS OF THE HEART By Noah Way Begins at the Krider Performing Arts Center

Director, Writer, Artist and Chicago-native Noah Way opens previews for a new stage play titled "Murmurs of The Heart" at the Krider Performing Arts Center in Tennessee.

"Murmurs of The Heart" is a two-act dark comedy which centers around a young man named Bryce, who struggles with identity and a strained relationship with his father due to not living up to his or society's expectations. When Bryce develops an unlikely friendship with an older bohemian woman, the quick-to-be-close duo soon learn the beauty of chosen family in a world that does not often accept differences.

Noah Way is the writer and director of the production which opens October 14th. His previous credits include a feature film which premiered on Amazon Prime in late-2018; a sophomore film titled "Ekstasis" which currently awaits festival season; and several theatrical productions around the Chicago and Los Angeles area.

Starring in the piece is stage and screen actor Noah Reilly, who has previously appeared in the television shows "Animal Kingdom", "Saved by The Bell", and most recently Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle's follow-up to "La La Land", the anticipated film "Babylon" which Reilly appears in several scenes alongside Brad Pitt. Previous theatrical credits for Reilly include "Edward II" and "Troilus and Cressida". Ayla Rector plays Lola, an actress and New York-native who has appeared in "The Trojan Women", "The Secret Garden", and "Into The Woods". Rector has previously worked with companies like HBO and NBCUniversal. And features Fin Paschall as Dev, an actor and performer who made his off-Broadway debut in "Lysistrata" at The Producers Club. Paschall previously appeared in "Twelfth Night" and "Arcadia" at ELON University and the pilot episode for "Bequi".

"Murmurs of The Heart" will have three preview performances running from October 14-15, 2022. Beginning on October 14 at 7pm, then October 15 at 2pm and 7pm. There will be a brief Q&A with the cast and crew following the evening performances that are open to the public. The running time is approximately 85-minutes with one 15-minute intermission. There is a recommended rating of ages 13+ due to language and mature themes.

The play is the inaugural stage production of the company Dystopian Studios which has been producing feature films, commercials, and other media since 2017. The company plans to take the show to additional venues around the country following the projected success of the original production.

Tickets are now available. Tickets available at the door depending on seating availability.