Lindsay Lou Announces Fall Dates With The Wood Brothers And The Allman Betts Family Revival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrated Nashville-based artist Lindsay Lou has announced additional tour dates through the end of 2024 supporting her acclaimed Kill Rock Stars debut, Queen of Time. Along with appearances this fall at CaveFest in Pelham, TN and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in San Francisco, Lou will be headlining dates this month in the Pacific Northwest, bringing support acts Maya de Vitry and Emma Rose. She'll join fellow Nashville artist The Wood Brothers for select November dates and will be part of the Allman Betts Family Revival for nearly a month of December appearances; scroll down for complete dates.

Queen of Time garnered praise in Rolling Stone ("Lindsay Lou is poised to be the next bluegrass queen"), Relix, PBS, The Bluegrass Situation and Under the Radar, among others and refers not the duality of the human experience, Lou says. The album was produced by Dave O'Donnell (Sheryl Crow, Heart, James Taylor). The songs find Lou following a path of heartbreak, discovery, and transformation following a divorce, the pandemic lockdowns and the death of her beloved grandmother.

The daughter of a literal coal-miner and millwright, and the granddaughter of a teacher gone Rainbow Gathering healer, Lou honed her honest and resonant style with her bluegrass-inspired band, Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys, and Michigan supergroup, Sweet Water Warblers (Rachael Davis, May Erlewine), excavating elements of bluegrass, folk, Americana, and soulful pop for their emotional depths.

Named among NPR's “12 Best Live Performances” in 2015, Lou has long been beloved as a live performer, from Telluride Bluegrass Festival to Stagecoach, Celtic Connections to Australia's National Folk Festival, and a “Can't Miss Act” at AmericanaFest—not to mention acclaim from PBS, No Depression, Billboard, Holler, Paste, and The Bluegrass Situation, among other outlets. But on Queen of Time, Lou captures a new arc of haloed beauty, becoming unattainable in her own way—a vibrant, powerful woman who can share herself with the world, and yet define a mystic sense of inner self as well.

TOUR DATES

# dates with The Wood Brothers #

* Lindsay with the Allman Betts Family Revival﻿

SEP 6 FRI Hotchkiss, CO - Big B's

SEP 7 SAT Denver, CO - Cervantes Ballroom

SEP 10 TUE Durango, CO - Animas City Theatre

SEP 11 WED Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum

SEP 13 FRI Las Vegas, NV – Bender Jamboree

SEP 14 SAT Felton, CA @ Brewgrass Festival @ 5:30pm

SEP 16 MON Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

SEP 17 TUE Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

SEP 19 THU Spokane, WA @ The District

SEP 20 FRI Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

SEP 21 SAT Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto @ 8:00pm

SEP 28 SAT Cullowhee, NC @ Western Carolina University @ 6:00pm

OCT 4 FRI San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

OCT 5 SAT Eureka Springs, AR @ Hillberry Music Festival

OCT 11 FRI Pelham, TN @ CaveFest

OCT 17 THU Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

OCT 18 FRI Marquette, MI @ Ore Dock Brewing

OCT 22 TUE Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

OCT 23 WED Evanston, IL @ Space @ 7:30pm

NOV 13 WED Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat #

NOV 14 THU Bristol, TN @ Paramount Bristol #

NOV 15 FRI Roanoke, VA @ Venue TBA #

NOV 16 SAT Bethesda, MD @The Strathmore #

NOV 17 SUN Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre #

NOV 19 TUE Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live #

NOV 20 WED Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall #

NOV 22 FRI Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre #

NOV 30 SAT St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre *

DEC 1 SUN Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre *

DEC 3 TUE Olmsted Falls, OH @ Palace Theatre *

DEC 4 WED Buffalo, NY @ Kleinhans Music Hall *

DEC 5 THU Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre *

DEC 6 FR Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

DEC 7 SAT New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

DEC 8 SUN Huntington, NY @ @ The Paramount *

DEC 9 MON Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall *

DEC 11 WED Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel PAC *

DEC 12 THU Charleston, SC @ Gaillard Center *

DEC 13 FRI Danville, KY @ Norton Center for the Arts - Newlin Hall *

DEC 14 SAT Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

DEC 15 SUN Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *

DEC 16 MON Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

DEC 17 TUE Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

DEC 18 WED Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater *

DEC 20 FRI Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino *

DEC 21 SAT San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

Comments