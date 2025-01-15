Laura Sawosko Debuts at Amendment 18 Cocktail Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laura Sawosko, the soulful songbird who’s been quietly making waves in the music scene, will take center stage for her debut performance at Amendment 18 Cocktail Club during their songwriter’s night Tuesday, Jan. 28 (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM). Entrance is free, but space is limited.

“I’m very excited to perform at Amendment 18 for their songwriter’s series!” says Sawosko. “Their hidden speakeasy setting will be the perfect venue to premiere new songs from my upcoming album that are personal and unique to me. My original songs combine the journalistic nature of Americana music with good old-fashioned storytelling, and the honesty of country music. I can’t wait to play my new songs for you and look forward to seeing you there!

“This debut is a dream pairing,” says PLA Media President and CEO Pam Lewis. “Laura’s soulful sound and Amendment 18’s vintage allure make for a magical combination that embodies the heart and soul of Franklin.”

Nestled in the heart of downtown Franklin, Amendment 18 Cocktail Club offers beer, wine, unique food selections, and an expansive menu of unique hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails in a comfortable, intimate setting. The club can be accessed by entering Mellow Mushroom’s rear alley entrance under the blue awning. Look for the Frankenstein switch and pull the lever. A green light will appear, which signals to the staff you are requesting admission. Space is limited and seating is first-come, first-served.

