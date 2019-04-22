LITTLE WOMEN Opens In Gaslight Dinner Theatre

The novel Little Women by Louisa May Alcott comes to life in this captivating musical adaptation coming to the Gaslight Dinner Theatre. Directed by Emma Jordan, this beautiful story runs from April 25 to May 04, 2019.

Little Women follows four sisters - independant, aspiring author Jo, ever-romantic Meg, pretentious Amy, and kind-hearted Beth, being cared for by their beloved mother, Marmee, while their father is away in the Civil War. Each sister follows their own path in this coming-of-age tale full of humor, romance, drama, and music.

This fantastic production is put on by professional actors and actresses from the Nashville, Dickson, and Fairview areas. The Gaslight Dinner Theatre provides a unique experience in an intimate theatre setting. We provide matinee performances on Thursdays and Fridays and evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays. Each ticket purchase includes meal, drinks, dessert, and show performance.

Little Women runs April 25, 26, May 02, & May 03 at 12:00 pm and April 26, 27, May 03, and May 04 at 6:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.renplayers.com or by calling the box office at 615-593-5520.

Cast (In Alphabetical Order)

Kelsey Brodeur (Nashville) - Jo

Jarrod Clark (Dickson) - Laurie

Tory Clark (Dickson) - Beth

Marilyn Fair (Fairview) - Marmee

Rachel Jackson (Nashville/Dickson) - Amy

J. Robert Lindsey (Nashville) - Mr. John Brooke

Amanda Mollenhour (Dickson) - Meg

Alex Kopischke (Dickson) - Professor Bhaer

Tory Sands (Fairview) - Mr. Laurence

Laura Williams (Dickson) - Aunt March/Mrs. Kirke





