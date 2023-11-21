Kindling Arts to Present Second Annual Holiday Special Featuring THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL

The event will take place on December 21 + 22, and is a festive holiday experience with interactive games, live performances, and a screening of the iconic film.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Kindling's signature "escape hatch" for the holidays will feature interactive games, a screening of the legendary film starring the Muppets, and live performances from a variety of special guests.

Kindling Arts today announced it will return with its signature holiday fundraising event Kindling's Very Special Holiday Special, this year featuring a delightful screening of the cult classic The Muppet Christmas Carol. The evening will include interactive games for supporters to play, live performances from some of Nashville's most exciting talent, and of course a screening of the iconic film. Showtimes are available on both Thursday, December 21st and Friday, December 22nd at 7PM at the Darkhorse Theater on Charlotte Avenue.

This festive holiday experience kicks off with interactive activities at "Bar Humbug" hosted by themed performers on the Darkhorse stage. The evening will include a treasure trove of live performance segments written by the hysterical duo Daniel Carter (Bar Fight!) and Emma Supica (East Nashville Facebook Page: The Musical) and performed by some of Nashville's favorite actors, including Joe Mobley, Blake Holliday, Eve Petty, and Supica herself. Overseeing the evening's festivities as co-directors will be Kindling's Founding Artistic Director, Jessika Malone, and Nashville's queen of DIY arts, Madeleine Hicks. The main attraction for the hilarious and heartwarming evening will be the screening of the beloved holiday film The Muppet Christmas Carol, inviting audiences to share in the nostalgic journey of Scrooge's hauntings featuring grand muppet musical numbers and the iconic superstar, Kermit the Frog, as Bob Cratchit.

"Continuing Kindling's tradition of warmly welcoming and wonderfully weird holiday events, this year we're celebrating one of our favorite holiday films with a preshow party and unique audience participation," says Kindling's Founding Artistic Director Jessika Malone. "In this season of giving, we'll be merry-making for one of our favorite causes: the support of local experimental artists in 2024."

Tickets for Kindling's Very Special Holiday Special are on sale now for $30. Advanced reservations are highly recommended. Pre-show festivities, including the festive "Bar Humbug" and a gift pull station, will have additional opportunities to support Kindling's work in the local creative community. All proceeds for the event will go to support Kindling Arts' mission of developing innovative new works by Nashville's experimental artists and empowering diverse creators with the resources to explore challenging ideas.

For more information, visit kindlingarts.com/holiday-special-2023

About Kindling Arts

Founded in 2018, Kindling Arts develops innovative new works by Nashville's experimental artists, empowering diverse creators with the resources required to explore challenging ideas in a multidisciplinary context. Now wrapping up its sixth year of contemporary programming, Kindling Arts has established itself as a home for Nashville's radically unique independent artists. Among the organization's artist-centered programming is the annual Kindling Arts Festival, a multi-day event that showcases interdisciplinary collaborations in surprising spaces. The Festival was named as the "Best Summer Arts Festival" and "Best Summer Ticket" by the Nashville Scene in 2021 and 2023, respectively. Kindling Arts has launched more than 70 unique artistic experiences since 2018, featuring the work of over 350 Nashville-based dance, theatre, avant-garde, music, circus, comedy, literary, and visual artists. Kindling Arts is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit: kindlingarts.com




