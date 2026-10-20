Katie Pruitt to Perform at Globe Hall in Denver
The Nashville-based musician will perform material from her latest album FOOLS FOR THE FLEETING at the Denver venue.
Singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt will perform at Globe Hall in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $34 to $39. The event is open to ages 21 and older.
The Georgia-born, Nashville-based musician is touring in support of her third studio album, Fools for the Fleeting, which explores themes of impermanence, grief, connection and the complexities of modern life.
Pruitt first gained widespread recognition with her critically acclaimed 2020 debut album, Expectations, which earned her a nomination for Emerging Artist of the Year from the Americana Music Association. Her sophomore album, Mantras, followed in 2024, further establishing her reputation for introspective songwriting that explores identity, self-acceptance and personal growth.
Her latest release, Fools for the Fleeting, features 10 songs blending Americana and indie rock with acoustic instrumentation and live performances. Inspired by Pruitt's desire to create an album that feels "rooted to the earth," the project examines the relationship between nature and human experience, touching on ecological anxiety, the fragility of love and the isolation of an increasingly digital world.
The album features contributions from guitarist Juan Solorzano, known for his work with Ruston Kelly and Parker Millsap, and drummer Aksel Coe, who has performed with Ella Langley and Sierra Ferrell.
Katie Pruitt will perform at Globe Hall in Denver on November 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are priced from $34 to $39.
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