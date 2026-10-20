Katie Pruitt to Perform at Globe Hall in Denver

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Singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt will perform at Globe Hall in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $34 to $39. The event is open to ages 21 and older.

The Georgia-born, Nashville-based musician is touring in support of her third studio album, Fools for the Fleeting, which explores themes of impermanence, grief, connection and the complexities of modern life.

Pruitt first gained widespread recognition with her critically acclaimed 2020 debut album, Expectations, which earned her a nomination for Emerging Artist of the Year from the Americana Music Association. Her sophomore album, Mantras, followed in 2024, further establishing her reputation for introspective songwriting that explores identity, self-acceptance and personal growth.

Her latest release, Fools for the Fleeting, features 10 songs blending Americana and indie rock with acoustic instrumentation and live performances. Inspired by Pruitt's desire to create an album that feels "rooted to the earth," the project examines the relationship between nature and human experience, touching on ecological anxiety, the fragility of love and the isolation of an increasingly digital world.

The album features contributions from guitarist Juan Solorzano, known for his work with Ruston Kelly and Parker Millsap, and drummer Aksel Coe, who has performed with Ella Langley and Sierra Ferrell.

Katie Pruitt will perform at Globe Hall in Denver on November 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are priced from $34 to $39.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 03 Hrs 25 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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