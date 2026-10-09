Susan Egan to Perform in THE BELLE OF BROADWAY Cabaret

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Tony-nominated actress, singer, dancer and entertainment legend Susan Egan will bring a one-night performance to Middle Tennessee with Studio Tenn Theatre Company's fall benefit cabaret, “The Belle of Broadway,” on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. in Turner Theater at The Factory at Franklin. Limited tickets go on sale October 8, 2026 for this intimate evening of music.

Widely known from her role as Broadway's original Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and the voice of Meg in the animated Hercules, Egan has headlined five Broadway shows and hundreds of concerts worldwide, voiced iconic animated characters on film and television, and produced live entertainment across five continents. Her appearance comes on the heels of her induction into the 2026 class of Disney Legends, alongside notable names such as Anne Hathaway, Bob Iger and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Guests will listen to memorable songs from Egan's Broadway and Disney career, along with special behind-the-scenes stories from her times on stage and screen. The Turner Theater will be transformed into an elegant cabaret with intimate table settings and traditional theater seating. Guests can reserve a premium VIP table experience, including onstage seating, a bottle of bubbly, sweet treats, and special surprises, by calling the Studio Tenn box office. An exclusive VIP meet-and-greet with Egan is also available as an add-on for the first 50 ticket purchasers.

“Egan's voice has touched people worldwide, from her nostalgic songs and iconic lines to her extraordinary Broadway performances,” said Patrick Cassidy, artistic director for Studio Tenn. “It's special to bring an artist of her stature to our local audience, continuing our mission to bring world-class theatre and talent to Middle Tennessee. Egan isn't coming as a national artist on tour; she is a member of our community choosing to support its professional theatre because of the importance of local art and expression.”

Egan will be joined on stage by her talented friends Adam J. Levy, Lauren Paley, and Music Director Ming Aldrich-Gan. Levy was most recently seen on Broadway in Moulin Rouge and in the first national tour of Waitress. His career spans theater, television, and concert performance; he has headlined with renowned symphony orchestras across the United States. Paley is a singer and lifestyle content creator with a background in musical theater from The Boston Conservatory. She first gained recognition as the “Stairwell Siren” on social media and has grown to over 15 million followers across social platforms. Returning for the second year as Studio Tenn's fall cabaret music director, Aldrich-Gan is a pianist, music director, and arranger based in New York and Nashville. He has played 14 Broadway shows and several national tours, including Hamilton, Aladdin and Wicked. These musical powerhouses promise a night of unforgettable music and hilarious, heartfelt stories.

Currently, Levy and Egan are partners through their company 10th & Main Productions, where they create and produce live events. They've worked closely with Disney Concerts, and in 2020 they developed the first Disney concert in Franklin; they've since produced over 200 concerts for Disney worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to support and celebrate Studio Tenn. My family and I have loved the productions these last seven years, since moving to Tennessee,” said Susan Egan. “Having a professional theatre of this caliber in our own backyard is not something I take for granted. It demonstrates that this community understands the importance of the arts for both audiences and in developing the tremendous young talent right here in Franklin."

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 12 Hrs 58 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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