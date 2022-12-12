KINDLING'S VERY SPECIAL HOLIDAY SPECIAL Takes Over The American Legion Post 82, December 17

Starring Blake Holliday as a familiar iconic actress in the middle of a jolly good meltdown, the festive holiday cabaret fundraiser will be held at The American Legion Post 82 in East Nashville and will feature a variety of special guests.

Nashville's radically unique independent arts incubator Kindling Arts will ring in the holidays with a new fundraising event entitled Kindling's Very Special Holiday Special to be held for one night only on Saturday, December 17th at 8PM. Continuing their tradition of activating surprising spaces with innovative arts events, the performance will be held at The American Legion Post 82 in East Nashville.

This very unique and very festive holiday special is hosted by local theater talent Blake Holliday playing an all-too-familiar iconic actress in the middle of her own fantastical meltdown. Throughout the evening, a variety of celebrity guests are welcomed to the stage, including magicians, mice, talking appliances and a very special mailperson! Among the star-studded cast of guest performers are: comedienne Emma Supica, burlesque star Risky Sour, theater legend and vocalist Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva, puppeteer and storyteller Madeleine Hicks, and local theater favorites Brooke Gronemeyer, Will Henke, Kara McLeland, and Tony Nappo. The hilarious and heartwarming evening - which promises to be an "absolutely unholy night of merriment" - is helmed by Kindling's Founding Artistic Director Jessika Malone in collaboration with writer Daniel Carter (the team behind summer 2022's sensational Bar Fight production) with puppet designs from Madeleine Hicks.

"With so much pressure to be merry and bright during the holidays, some of us find ourselves feeling a little more blue than usual and we wanted to devise a little escape hatch for anyone who needs to get away to somewhere that is both warmly welcoming and wonderfully weird. This very special, one-night-only event features a chosen family of eclectic artists paying homage to the holiday specials of yesteryear that asks: what if Judy Garland met Taylor Mac at Pee-Wee's Playhouse?"

Tickets for Kindling's Very Special Holiday Special are on sale now. Ticketing options include a $40 VIP table seat or a $200 reserved table for four in the Very VIP front row, or $30 general admission standing room. Seated tickets are especially limited and include milk and cookie service, so advanced reservations are highly recommended. All proceeds for the event will go to support Kindling Arts' mission of developing innovative new works by Nashville's experimental artists and empowering diverse creators with the resources to explore challenging ideas.

For more information, visit kindlingarts.com/holiday-special

Founded in 2018, Kindling Arts develops innovative new works by Nashville's experimental artists, empowering diverse creators with the resources required to explore challenging ideas in a multidisciplinary context. Now wrapping up its fifth year of contemporary programming, Kindling Arts is established as Nashville's radically unique independent arts incubator. Emphasizing an artist-centered process, the organization presents the annual Kindling Arts Festival, a multi-day event that showcases interdisciplinary collaborations in surprising spaces. The Festival was named as the "Best Summer Arts Festival" by the Nashville Scene in 2021. Kindling Arts has launched more than 50 unique artistic experiences since 2018, featuring the work of over 250 Nashville-based dance, theatre, avant-garde, music, circus, comedy, literary, and visual artists. Kindling Arts is registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit: kindlingarts.com