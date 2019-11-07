Joseph Wooten & The Hands of Soul Will Headline 'Lighting Up Lives!' Benefit Concert For Music For Seniors

Music for Seniors, their Musician Partners, board, friends and supporters invite the public in celebrating 10 years . . . and counting of "Sharing live music, lighting up lives!" The organization will host the fundraising concert event Lighting Up Lives! for music lovers of all ages to ring in the holiday season with friends and family on the afternoon of Saturday, December 7, from 2:30-4:00 p.m., at 3rd and Lindsley Bar and Grill, Nashville.



"We are thrilled to have Joseph Wooten & the Hand of Soul headlining a wonderful show which also includes John England, Alison Brazil, Tema and Fredrick, and Donna Frost, Todd Elgin and "ukesters". By donating his time, talent and star power, Wooten draws invaluable attention and support to our mission. We are also grateful to 3rd and Lindsley for helping us make this happen!" said Sarah Martin McConnell, founder and executive director of Music for Seniors.



In addition to the concert, recipients of the 2019 Lois and Gilbert Fox Achievement Award and the Music for Seniors Musician Partner of the Year will be announced. The Achievement Award was established to recognize the Foxes' commitment to Music for Seniors, their lifetime of service to the community and their civic leadership. The Musician Partner of the Year spotlights a musician who consistently demonstrates outstanding professionalism, musicianship and dedication to the organization's mission through their exceptional participation and service.



Lighting Up Lives! will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2:30-4:00 p.m. at 3rd and Lindsley located at 818 Third Ave. South. Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $35 in advance; $40 at the door. Reserved VIP seating is also available by emailing Emily Beard at EFHBcreative@gmail.com (seating for VIP parties larger than four are also available). VIP packages are $250 and include a 4-top reserved table with best-in-house seating, four drink tickets, and a special request song dedication for inclusion in a medley during the show. Deadline for program recognition and song dedication is December 1.

Visit www.3rdandlindsley.com for more information about the Lighting Up Lives! concert event and to purchase tickets.





