Johnny and The Devil's Box: In Concert With Zach & Maggie Heads To The Mockingbird Theater

Wielding his fiery fiddle, composer/performer Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, is joined by his wife/muse Annabelle Fox, Zach & Maggie White, Laura Ray, Mike Gaisbacher, and special guest Rachel Potter for a concert version of the foot-stompin' new musical Johnny and the Devil's Box. Everything is on the line when Johnny-the best fiddler around-is challenged to a battle of the bows by the devil himself. With one foot in the Appalachian Hills and one foot on the Opry stage, these songs will surely stir your soul.

WHEN: August 13th @ 7 pm

WHERE: Mockingbird Theater @ The Factory

Tickets: Here

Previously based in NYC, Douglas and Annabelle relocated during the 2020 pandemic to their favorite southern town of Franklin Tennessee. They met at Belmont University as musical theater majors in 2010 and have been making music together ever since. On the tails of their successful concert run at Connecticut's Tony Award winning theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, they are more amped than ever to bring the concert now to the Mockingbird Theater. @thefiddlinproject. www.johnnyandthedevilsbox.com

Zach & Maggie: Zach & Maggie are a rare breed in the Folk/Americana music scenes. Their instrumental deftness is both fun and engaging, as one might encounter in these genres, but coupled with witty songs that evoke an almost 'cartoon' like world they bring something often lacking... joy. Taking their decade-plus of experience creating new musical worlds backing other major Nashville musicians they pack their show with imaginative musical scenes. These musical ingredients have allowed them to be equally enjoyed by all ages as their music is easy to approach, but full of depth. For the past 3 years they have regularly 'sketched' out their musical ideas on their very active YouTube and Instagram pages as they prepare for upcoming releases. The number of fans grow everyday as their career, now at the front of the stage, begins to unfold. As they prepare to create their first full-length album they are crafting a sound and a show truly special. @ZachandMaggieMusic + ZachandMaggie.com.