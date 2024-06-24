Jenny Grace To Release Highly Anticipated New Single “Ride On” This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville recording artist Jenny Grace is releasing her highly anticipated new single "Ride On" Friday, June 28th, 2024.

In 2019, Jenny arrived on the Nashville scene with her song "Driving with the Top down" which gained the attention for placements with Spirit production music, a publisher in California and a division of Spirit Music group.

In 2022, she released "Ghost", which charted on Texas radio. The Ghost music video, filmed in the California desert, was picked up and broadcasted by The Country Network (TCN). In 2023, Jenny signed an internation distribution deal with Tribeca Records in New York City.

During the summer of 2023, Jenny played alongside the Zac Brown band at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. At the end of 2023, Jenny opened for the legendary country singer Neal McCoy in Ohio at the BMI Event Center.

Currently Jenny is nominated for "Songwriter of the year", (personal catalog) among other categories at the JMAs in Nashville, TN. She also has been recognized for her artistry and vocal prowess possessing a multi-octave range and her diversity in writing in the genres of metal, rock, and country.

Jenny Grace on the new single "Ride On"....

"In 2013, I woke up from an apocalyptic dream. The dream was so vivid that I woke up and walked outside my door to make sure the grass wasn't scorched. I picked up my guitar and began writing and channeling. The song was written in 15 minutes. "

Pre-Save "Ride On" by Jenny Grace here:

https://found.ee/jennygrace_rideon

The official website for Jenny Grace may be found at https://jennygracemusic.com

