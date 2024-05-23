Jacquie Roar To Perform At Opry Plaza In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jacquie Roar, the dynamic performer from Season 24 of "The Voice," is set to take the stage at the Opry Plaza on June 7th!

This special night is part of Whiskey Jam's Summer Concert Series. Jacquie's mentor and former coach, Reba McEntire, recently invited Lainey Wilson to join the Grand Ole Opry, with the induction also set to take place on June 7th.

The evening will also feature a performance by the legendary Wynonna, who served as Jacquie's mega-mentor during her season on "The Voice."

Whiskey Jam's Summer Concert Series is a free event and begins at 5:30pm CST.

Jacquie Roar will also be performing on June 6th at 4:30 PM on the Spotlight Stage at Fan Fair X, followed by a meet and greet at 5:00 PM. Mark your calendars and kick off CMA Fest with a "Roar!"

About Jacquie Roar:

From performing at The Oregon Jamboree to sharing the stage with major headlining artists such as Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay and more, Jacquie Roar has worked tirelessly on building up her name in the music industry. Finally catching fire, Jacquie got the call and joined Season 24 of America's reality singing competition, "The Voice."

Debuting nationally, Jacquie sang "Here for the Party" by Gretchen Wilson and impressed the coaches, resulting in a coveted "Four Chair Turn." She fought her way through the competition and placed 4th in the finale.

Jacquie is not only a powerhouse vocalist, she is also a brilliant songwriter. This firecracker will light that stage up with her high energy performances and she will chill your bones with her emotive ballads. She released her first post-"The Voice" single "Bad Habit" in February 2024, followed by "Learn About Love" on April 5, 2024.

For more information, visit www.jacquieroar.com.

