JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Make Nashville Debut

Jim Caruso's Cast Party will make it's Nashville debut on Saturday, September 7 at 8pm. The "extreme open mic," hosted by Caruso and accompanied by Billy Stritch, will take place at The Franklin Theatre (419 Main Street, Franklin, TN).

Caruso says, "I'm thrilled to finally take Cast Party to Music City! Nashville has given the world some of the best singers and songwriters on earth - I've been obsessed with country music since I first heard Dolly Parton sing "Jolene!" When I moved from Pennsylvania to Texas as a kid, discovering the country station was life-changing! Reba, Garth, Wynonna, the Gatlins, Pam Tillis, Ty Herndon - these folks are best story-tellers, and their vocals can't be beat. I have no doubts that we'll be blown away by the talent that shows up!"

Stritch says, "I grew up in Sugar Land, Texas, and have loved country music all my life. I never dreamed I'd make my mark in Nashville, but it happened in 1993 when "Does He Love You," the song I co-wrote with Sandy Knox, was recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. Their amazing performance catapulted our song to the number one spot on the charts and gave me one of the highlights of my career. The song was nominated for all the major awards (including wins at the Grammy, CMA and ACM Awards) and what a thrill it was to meet so many legends at these events! I'll never forget Brooks and Dunn congratulating me on the song after it had won Best Vocal Duet at the ACM Awards - after they lost the award against our song. They were so gracious and complimentary and I've never forgotten their kind gesture! Nashville is such a great town and the camaraderie in the music community is unique and special. I can't wait to be back!"

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night for the past seventeen years. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. In the past, Party-ers have been thrilled by impromptu performances by Liza Minnelli, Ariana Grande, Tony Bennett, Michael Feinstein, Natalie Cole, Donny Osmond, Carol Channing, Melissa Manchester, Charlie Puth, Jeffrey Osborne, Hugh Jackman, Larry Gatlin, and thousands more. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities! Recently, Caruso and Stritch have taken the Party on the road, celebrating talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast.

*Interested performers should email caruso212@aol.com for more information.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano

Saturday, September 7 at 8pm

The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064

615-538-2076 or FranklinTheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You