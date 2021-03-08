Houses On The Moon Theater Company Launches An Original Storytelling Podcast

Houses on the Moon Theater Company, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the release of HOUSES ON THE MOON PODCAST, an original eight episode storytelling series dedicated to amplifying the unheard voice.

These stories, adapted for audio, will be followed by in-depth conversations with host Jeffrey Solomon, the storytellers, and featured community partners. The podcast also features original music by multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, producer, and educator Raleigh Neal II. The podcast will be available March 8, 2021 exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/housesonthemoon.

HOUSES ON THE MOON PODCAST is an original eight episode storytelling series dedicated to amplifying the unheard voice. Each episode features a remarkable true story (or two) curated from over twenty years of Houses on the Moon Theater Company's unique development process of storytelling workshops and interviews with real people. The first season spotlights tales from individuals whose lives have been touched by guns; parents of gender-expansive children; families with incarcerated loved ones; a global conversation between LGBTQ+ storytellers in the U.S. and India; and undocumented youth.

The stories on this season of the podcast were developed as part of Houses' story-based theater projects, including:

a-? "gUN Country" (A collection of true stories written, developed and presented by HOTM artists and members of the community whose lives have been impacted by guns and gun violence)

a-? "TRANSformation" (true stories, poetry and prose about families' experiences with gender identity and their struggle for understanding and inclusion.)

a-? "Shared Sentences" (a multi-dimensional performance piece, developed directly from stories by and interviews with individuals with incarcerated loved ones)

a-? "Q Story Stream" (a cross-cultural story-sharing project between LGBTQ+ storytellers in Los Angeles and Mumbai, India); and

a-? a radio play of "De Novo," Houses' acclaimed true story of a Guatemalan teen's flight from gang violence and his legal struggle to remain in the United States.

This season's artists and storytellers include Ian Eaton, Carlos Encinias, Brenda Currin, Sorab Wadia, Ajia Gibson, Emily Joy Weiner, Sachin Jain, Jesús Daniel Cruz, and Cori Bratby-Bush.

Featured community partners include Elaine Lane of David's Shoes, Judy Senesh of PFLAG's TransFamilies Project, and Ravi Ragbir of New Sanctuary Coalition.

For more information visit BPN.FM/housesonthemoon or www.housesonthemoon.org.