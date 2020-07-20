Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hendersonville Performing Arts Company Announces Auditions For Steel Magnolias

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company has announced auditions for STEEL MAGNOLIAS. These will be video auditions and the deadline to submit your video and completed audition form is July 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The performance dates are September 11 - 27 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00.

For complete information please go to: https://docs.google.com/document/d/17DzDzpwV4Jtht6nHIdtRJQUMbQrUV-n75zc9uplSCA0/edit?usp=sharing


