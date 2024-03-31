Helena Hallberg Releases Debut LP 'EPITHET'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville-based, Swedish/Swiss singer-songwriter, Helena Hallberg, has released her debut LP, Epithet. Epithet features elements of female empowerment, multiculturalism, and self-discovery, while also tackling tougher subjects like Christian nationalism and disordered eating. It is as much a middle finger to the patriarchy as it is a welcoming place to land; a reminder that you deserve happiness and acceptance.

Listen here.

Recorded at the iconic Power Station at BerkleeNYC in New York City and produced by an all-female production team comprising Hallberg, Mary Bragg, and Gloria Kaba, Epithet is a musical journey like no other. Epithet delves into Hallberg's own experiences of growing up in three different cultures, breaking free from comfort and conformity in pursuit of authenticity and impact. It's a heartfelt dedication to the winding roads she has traveled as a third culture kid, as a woman, and as a songwriter. The album serves as a call to action for those in search of a bolder, braver, and more authentic life. It's a delicate yet powerful testament to empowerment, the pursuit of purpose, and the art of positive resistance. It Encourages us to face life's challenges head-on, extending ourselves the grace to confront them and emerge stronger than ever.

With her beloved Appalachian dulcimer, Henrietta, in hand, Hallberg brings this age-old instrument into the 21st century, spinning enchanting melodies into the fabric of her songs. Her crystalline vocals soar stratospherically, creating a spacious, cinematic sound as she turns every phrase inside out before delivering it expansively in her lush jazz, folk, and pop stylings.

There is something for everyone on Epithet; tracks like “Aesthetics Of Sorrow,” lead single “From The Outside,” and “Heaven and Hell” showcase Hallberg's folk and Americana leanings, while she explores the pop side of folk in “Surprisingly Disco” and the album's title track. Each of its 10 poignant offerings brings a fresh perspective on the adventure of life, with its stumbles, failures, lessons, growth, and unwavering perseverance.

Her expansive music grows comfortably out of her easy familiarity with other cultures. Speaking four languages and living in various cultures offered Hallberg glimpses at the varieties of human nature and the many ways people defined humanity. Like Joni Mitchell and Ella Fitzgerald, Hallberg's songs focus on empowering self and others. As deeply as she delves into human nature in her songs, she also braids together images from nature, writing songs that reflect her deep love of nature and foster a new appreciation of it. Epithet is a reflection of the human experience, a narrative of the obstacles we all encounter on our path to something better.

Recently, Hallberg performed on PBS in the Twin Cities while there to appear at the Swedish Institute of America's annual Midwinter Folk Fest. On April 15th, Hallberg will celebrate her debut album with a release show at The Basement in Nashville. Tickets and event information are HERE. Epithet is available for streaming and downloading on all major platforms; CDs and vinyl are available for purchase HERE. Be sure to follow Helena Hallberg at the links below for the latest news and updates.

EPITHET TRACK LIST

Aesthetics of Sorrow

The Day I Found the Moon

From the Outside

Surprisingly Disco

Epithet

Lighthouse

Heaven and Hell

Mastermind

Your Side of the Pillow

One Word

CONNECT WITH HELENA HALLBERG: WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | BANDCAMP | TIKTOK | SPOTIFY