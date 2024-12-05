HOLIDAY BAE to Return to Darkhorse Theater This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SistaStyle Productions will kick off the holiday season with the return of "Holiday Bae," a delightful romantic comedy running December 6-14, 2024 at Darkhorse Theater. Carrie finds herself stuck without a significant other for Christmas Eve dinner. Relationship high jinks ensue when she decides to show up at her mother's house in the company of a pretend "fiancé." Her plan leads to unexpected complications and heartwarming moments. What do you do when you don't have a "bae" for the holidays? Hire one!

Performances will be held the first two weekends of December, offering audiences the perfect opportunity to embrace the festive spirit through laughter and romance. "Holiday Bae" is written and directed by Mary McCallum and features Patricyonna Rodgers, Caleb Garth, Gentry Bledsoe, LaTia L. Lewis, John Wiggins, JJ Lee, Ariah McEwen, Myah Jackson, Orlando Cortez Lee, Adrian Cook, Briana Celeste, and CJ Walton

Tickets are now available for all shows. Don't miss this charming addition to your holiday celebrations.

Comments