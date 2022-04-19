HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Set For Tennessee Theatre's 2022-23 Season

The Tennessee Theatre has announced a 2022-2023 lineup poised to entertain and delight. With six titles and a total of 56 performances, the complete lineup of the upcoming season of Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre is presented by Greater Knoxville Honda Dealers and includes:

Season Lineup

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Nov. 15-20 (8 performances)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Nov. 29-Dec. 4, 2022 (8 performances)

TOOTSIE - Jan. 3-8, 2023 (8 performances)

HAMILTON - Feb. 7-19, 2023 (16 performances)

CATS - April 11-16, 2023 (8 performances)

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS - July 18-23, 2023 (5 performances)

In addition, the Tennessee Theatre has released a sneak peek of the 2023-2024 season, revealing that the lineup will include the smash hit WICKED. The best way to guarantee tickets to WICKED is to purchase a season package for the 2022-2023 season. Subscribers will then have the opportunity to renew for the 2023-2024 season and can secure their seats for WICKED before tickets become available to the general public.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

"Broadway at the Tennessee is expanding each year, entertaining thousands of returning and new patrons at Knoxville's Grand Entertainment Palace," Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. "As our Broadway series continues to grow, we are able to attract bigger titles for more performances, ensuring that more people have the chance to experience and enjoy the best of touring Broadway right here in Knoxville."

Existing subscribers of the Broadway the Tennessee presented by Greater Knoxville Honda Dealers series will have renewal periods based upon their subscription type, providing the opportunity to renew and secure their season tickets before new subscriptions and single-show tickets go on sale.

Starting June 27, subscription packages go on sale to the public. Subscriber benefits include first notification of season lineups; the opportunity to purchase tickets to individual shows before the general public; reduced ticket fees and the best available prices of the season; and the ability to renew the subscription for the 2023-2024 season, thus securing seats for WICKED.

To renew a current subscription now through June 24 or to purchase a new subscription starting June 27, call the Tennessee Theatre Box Office at 865-684-1200, extension 2, or visit the Clinch Avenue Box Office in person. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The 2022-2023 season of Broadway at the Tennessee presented by Greater Knoxville Honda Dealers features a diverse lineup of stories set to come to life on the stage of the Historic Tennessee Theatre.

For details and updates, visit tennesseetheatre.com and follow Tennessee Theatre on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

But wait...there's even more! The Tennessee Theatre announced that in addition to the 2022-23 Broadway season titles, 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will be a featured add-on show! This smash-hit musical features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business! While 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is not included in the 2022-23 subscription season, this show will go on sale individually in 2023 and subscribers will have early access to tickets.