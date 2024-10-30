Global Talent Education NetworkÂ to PresentÂ College and Professional Dance Fair at Nashville Ballet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global Talent Education Network will present their College and Professional Dance Fair to be held at Nashville Ballet on Sunday, November 10. This inaugural event is designed to connect talented young dancers with top-tier dance programs and institutions.

The dance fair will allow students the opportunity to participate in master classes led by esteemed faculty from renowned institutions such as Nashville Ballet, Texas A&M, The Hartt School, Hope College, Ailey/Fordham, and Cornish College of the Arts. Representatives and Faculty from UNCG School of Dance, UMKC Conservatory, Middlesex University of London, Connecticut College and University of North Carolina School of the Arts will also be there to evaluate students for potential admissions, scholarships, Summer Intensives and more. The event will include a Q&A session for all participants and all representatives will be available to discuss further opportunities with inquiring students.

"We're thrilled to bring together such a distinguished group of institutions and faculty for our inaugural College and Professional Dance Fair," said Valeriana Daily, Owner & Founder of Global Talent Education Network. "At Global Talent Education Network, our main goal is to bridge the gap between aspiring artists and top-tier educational opportunities, which seamlessly aligns with Nashville Ballet's dedication to promote dance as an essential and inspiring element of the community. United by a shared mission to inspire and nurture the next generation of dancers, we're providing them the opportunity to connect with top-tier institutions and programs that will help them reach their full potential. We are grateful for the Nashville Ballet's support and honored to have them as our host for the first of many exciting collaborations, empowering young artists to pursue their dreams both on stage and in their education."

Student registration is now open at www.gtenglobal.com/events. Tickets are currently on sale for $199 while supplies last. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to prepare for your future career in the dance industry.

The esteemed faculty scheduled to participate in the upcoming dance fair includes (see full faculty bios here):

Elijah Gibson (Assistant Program Director, Texas A&M University) Teaching: Contemporary Jazz

Elijah Gibson is the Artistic Director of Social Movement Contemporary Dance Theater, a Houston based professional dance company he founded in 2019 after an international career as a professional dancer, teacher, and choreographer and a long-standing career in Higher Education. Gibson's work has received critical acclaim and has been performed by invitation at both the Kennedy Center and Jacob's Pillow.

Dale A. Merrill (Dean, The Hartt School) Teaching: Ballet

Dale A. Merrill is currently the Dean of The Hartt School and the Hartford Art School. He is also a member of the HCD dance faculty at University of Hartford. Prior to joining Hartt, he was the Dean of the College of the Arts at Cal State Fullerton. Prior to that, Merrill created a highly competitive dance department and was instrumental in the formation of the College of Performing Arts at Chapman University, where he served as both associate dean and dean. Dean Merrill has over 25 years of choreographic and teaching credits, including numerous original works, musical theater productions, and a public television special.

Matt Farmer (Professor & Chair, Hope College) Teaching: Modern

Formerly an associate director and company member of LehrerDance, Matt Farmer has been featured in Dance Teacher Magazine, Dance Magazine Online and Dance Magazine. Prior to dancing with LehrerDance, he danced with Peter Sparling as a company member of The Peter Sparling Dance Co.

A soloist, guest performer, Master Teacher and Published Author, Farmer specializes in modern, improvisation and jazz technique, which he teaches at many universities, conventions, master classes and private studios in the U.S. and abroad.

Mikhail Ilyin (Instructor & Ballet Master, Ailey Fordham) Teaching: Improv

ï»¿Mikhail Ilyin graduated with a BA from Vaganova Ballet Academy. He won a Gold Medal at the "Vaganova-Prix" Competition (1998) and danced with Mariinsky Ballet while also studying at Vaganova Academy. Ilyin started his professional career in the U.S. when he moved from Russia and joined Boston Ballet in 1999. He has previously taught and choreographed for Miami City Ballet School, Pacific Northwest Ballet School (summer intensive), Hamilton College, Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, and has been an "Artist-In-Residence" with Ballet Mississippi since 2005 - where he has performed many times as well.

Maria Konrad (Director, Nashville Ballet's Second Company NB2) Teaching: Contemporary

Maria Konrad was recognized by Youth America Grand Prix for "Outstanding Choreography"(2015, 2017) and ADCIBC Finals (2021). She received "Outstanding Choreographer" recognition for her body of work at the YAGP 2022 International Finals presented by POINTE magazine. Her choreography has been presented nationally at the Spoleto Festival, The Fringe Festival, Miami Dade Cultural Center, The Kravis Center, Next Generation Ballet and has collaborated with artistic organizations such as Palm Beach Symphony, Palm Beach Pops and Oklahoma Philharmonic. She was commissioned to set two works for the 2022 and 2023 International Nervi Festival in Italy which featured dancers from ABT Studio Company and Adji Cissisko (LINES) with the music of Karen LeFrak.

DaeZhane Day (Admissions & Alumna, Cornish College of the Arts) Teaching: Hip Hop

Before moving to Seattle, where she earned her BFA in Dance at Cornish College of the Arts, DaeZhane Day obtained an associates degree in Dance from Lane Community College and was able to work with choreographer and artistic director of Project Bandaloop, Melecio Estrella. Day works heavily in collaboration with other artists and aspires to run her own institution one day for artist's of all mediums to explore and flourish in their work.

Event sponsors include Nashville Ballet, Dancewear Corner, Texas A&M University and The Ballet Scout. These event sponsors are committed to fostering the next generation of dancers and they have been instrumental in bringing this event to life. GTEN is honored to have such dedicated partners in their mission to create meaningful opportunities for young talent.

For more information about this event, visit www.gtenglobal.com/events.

