Frist Art Museum To Hold Weekend-Long FRIST ARTS FEST, November 4–5

Celebrating a full house of stunning art, the Frist Art Museum will hold a weekend-long Frist Arts Fest on November 4–5 spotlighting the exhibitions Multiplicity: Blackness in Contemporary American Collage, Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West, Art and Imagination in Spanish America, 1500–1800: Highlights from LACMA's Collection, and The Power of Resilience.

On Saturday, Multiplicity artist Tschabalala Self will discuss her work with Frist Art Museum senior curator Katie Delmez in the auditorium, followed by two special performances of to the parts that make us whole, a dance piece choreographed by Eboné Amos.

On Sunday in the auditorium, there will be a traditional folkloric dance performance by the Ballet Folklorico Sol de Mexico; a classical South Asian kathak dance by the Upasana Performing Arts Center; and a step performance by The Marching Eta Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., from Fisk University.

In the Upper-Level Galleries, there will be two performances in partnership with Nashville Opera featuring Rubén Dario Gómez, Marcela Pinella, and Isaac Eicher. All weekend, artists and organizations featured in The Power of Resilience will host an artists' market and speak about their works in the exhibition.

There will also be a traditional Mexican Ofrenda on view presented by Casa de la Cultura; guided exhibition tours; art-making activities in the Martin ArtQuest Gallery and in the studios with the Nashville Collage Collective, Casa de la Cultura, and Turnip Green Creative Reuse; food trucks; games; a photobooth; and more.

Admission to Frist Arts Fest is free for Frist members and guests ages 18 and younger. For all other guests, the regular $15 Adult Admission will apply both days. All normal discounts are suspended during the weekend. More details TBA. A full schedule of events will be posted on Click Here in the coming weeks.