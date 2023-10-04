Frist Art Museum To Hold Weekend-Long FRIST ARTS FEST, November 4–5

Join us for the next Frist Arts Fest! Enjoy artist talks, dance, music, tours, art-making activities, and more at the Frist Art Museum.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
11th Annual THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to The Roxy Regional Theatre Photo 4 11th Annual THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to The Roxy Regional Theatre

Frist Art Museum To Hold Weekend-Long FRIST ARTS FEST, November 4–5

Celebrating a full house of stunning art, the Frist Art Museum will hold a weekend-long Frist Arts Fest on November 4–5 spotlighting the exhibitions Multiplicity: Blackness in Contemporary American Collage, Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West, Art and Imagination in Spanish America, 1500–1800: Highlights from LACMA's Collection, and The Power of Resilience.

On Saturday, Multiplicity artist Tschabalala Self will discuss her work with Frist Art Museum senior curator Katie Delmez in the auditorium, followed by two special performances of to the parts that make us whole, a dance piece choreographed by Eboné Amos. 

On Sunday in the auditorium, there will be a traditional folkloric dance performance by the Ballet Folklorico Sol de Mexico; a classical South Asian kathak dance by the Upasana Performing Arts Center; and a step performance by The Marching Eta Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., from Fisk University.

In the Upper-Level Galleries, there will be two performances in partnership with Nashville Opera featuring Rubén Dario Gómez, Marcela Pinella, and Isaac Eicher. All weekend, artists and organizations featured in The Power of Resilience will host an artists' market and speak about their works in the exhibition.

There will also be a traditional Mexican Ofrenda on view presented by Casa de la Cultura; guided exhibition tours; art-making activities in the Martin ArtQuest Gallery and in the studios with the Nashville Collage Collective, Casa de la Cultura, and Turnip Green Creative Reuse; food trucks; games; a photobooth; and more.

Admission to Frist Arts Fest is free for Frist members and guests ages 18 and younger. For all other guests, the regular $15 Adult Admission will apply both days. All normal discounts are suspended during the weekend.  More details TBA. A full schedule of events will be posted on Click Here in the coming weeks. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
LEBOWSKI FEST NASHVILLE Comes To Eastside Bowl, October 29 Photo
LEBOWSKI FEST NASHVILLE Comes To Eastside Bowl, October 29

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of The Big Lebowski as we welcome the inaugural Lebowski Fest to Nashville here at Eastside Bowl Sunday, October 29, 3:00–10:00 pm

2
11th Annual THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to The Roxy Regional Theatre Photo
11th Annual THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to The Roxy Regional Theatre

Rediscover the fantasy of Richard O'Brien's cult classic, The Rocky Horror Show, as it returns to the Roxy Regional Theatre for its 11th annual performance. Get ready to time warp and dance to the iconic rock 'n' roll score in Clarksville, TN. Don't miss the hilarious and wild ride of this sci-fi musical that audiences won't soon forget.

3
BWW Q&A: Jessica Wells, Karl Ripka of Role4Initiative at Consider This Theater Company Photo
BWW Q&A: Jessica Wells, Karl Ripka of Role4Initiative at Consider This Theater Company

Consider This Theater Company is proud to present the debut of the original play, Role4Initiative', written by Jessica Wells and Karl Ripka! Performances will be from September 14th - October 1st at Mills-Pate Arts Center. Thursdays - Saturdays will be at 7:30 p.m.

4
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Unveils Cast For Upcoming Burt Bacharach Revu Photo
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Unveils Cast For Upcoming Burt Bacharach Revue

Join in at Williamson County Performing Arts Center for What the World Needs Now: The Music of Burt Bacharach, a must-see musical revue featuring the timeless songs of Burt Bacharach. Meet the talented cast and get ready to be transported by the iconic hits that shaped Bacharach's remarkable career. Don't miss this unforgettable experience!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
BRAVO CREATIVE ARTS (10/28-10/29)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Historic Tennessee Theatre (1/10-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/27-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/02-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Winter's Tale
Scenic City Shakespeare (10/06-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You