Frist Art Museum Hosts Companion Exhibitions Celebrating David C. Driskell, His Contemporaries, and the Legacy of Fisk University’s Art Department

The Frist Art Museum presents David C. Driskell & Friends: Creativity, Collaboration, and Friendship, an exhibition that traces the artist’s career and his relationships with contemporaries. It will be shown concurrently with Kindred Spirits: Intergenerational Forms of Expression, 1966–1999, an exhibition that explores the legacy and influence of Fisk University’s art department, which Driskell led from 1966 to 1976.

Organized by the David C. Driskell Center, University of Maryland, David C. Driskell & Friends will be on view in the Frist’s Upper-Level Galleries from March 14 through June 1, 2025. During the same dates, Kindred Spirits, organized through a partnership between Fisk University Galleries and the Frist, will be on view at both locations.

David C. Driskell & Friends highlights the artistic legacy of David C. Driskell (1931–2020) and the importance of his relationships with fellow artists—many of whom hold a significant place in the 20th-century art canon, such as Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, Earl J. Hooks, Jacob Lawrence, Alma W. Thomas, Kara Walker, Hale Woodruff, and many others. In total, there are more than 70 artworks by 35 prominent African American artists, as well as ephemera from the Driskell Papers that exemplify the artists’ unique friendships.

“We are proud to bring Driskell’s story back to Nashville, a city that played a central role in his journey,” writes Frist Art Museum Associate Curator Michael Ewing. “While many envision the modern artist as solitary, Driskell’s career tells a different story—one rooted in collaboration and community. As an artist, educator, curator, and historian, Driskell championed and elevated African American art, emphasizing the importance of both individual achievement and collective support.”

