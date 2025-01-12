Franklin Light Opera Will Perform AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Keep the spirit of the holiday season alive with Franklin Light Opera's production of Menotti's Amahl and the Night Visitors. Two performances at Franklin churches are offered for FREE: Sunday January 12 at 4pm at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 1216 Sneed Rd. and Sunday January 19 at 4pm at the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church 435 Main St in Frankin.

If a performance is "sold out", please feel free to e-mail to be placed on the waiting list: info@franklinlighthopera.org. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the show to support the production and future FLO projects.

Amahl and the Night Visitors is a one-act opera by Gian Carlo Menotti, first performed in 1951. The story centers on a young boy named Amahl, who lives with his mother in poverty. One night, three Wise Men, following the Star of Bethlehem, stop at their humble home on their journey to present gifts to the newborn Christ. Amahl, initially skeptical and mischievous, gradually learns about the true meaning of generosity and faith. The opera blends themes of compassion, sacrifice, and hope, and is known for its touching music and the portrayal of human kindness. This short opera runs less than an hour and is suitable for the whole family.

Making their opera debut, the cast includes 15-year-old Colette Barkley as Amahl on January 12 and 9-year-old Asher Ward playing Amahl on January 19. Shelley Schneider portrays the Mother. Our Three Kings include Nicholas Branson as King Kaspar, Ryan Bede as King Melchior, and Josiah Smith as King Balthazar. Nathan Abelt is the Page. Our chorus of shepherds includes Christopher Cooper, Susan Guina, Catherine Hayes, Abby Hogan, Claiomh Hogan, Cecilia Penny, Patrick Seward, Jubilee Skinner, Haley Smith, and Lee Spitzer. Amahl is directed by John Schultz. Conductor and Music Director Mark Ring leads a small instrumental ensemble including Kate Ward on piano, Kameron Myers on violin, and Rebecca Teel on oboe. Jaidyn Smart choreographed the ballet with dancers Sara Butler and Grace Pickavance. Costumes are by Nicholas Branson. Set is by Hallie Long and Kaleb Stone.

