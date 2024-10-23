Drama SUMMER BREEZE to be Presented at Darkhorse Theater This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Summer Breeze," a riveting new drama set in the 1960s, transports audiences to the elegant grounds of an exclusive all-Black resort, where the stakes are high, emotions run deep, and family loyalties are tested.

Widowed matriarch Rose is determined to keep her resort alive despite a crushing mortgage. With everything on the line, her eldest daughter Alice faces a heart-wrenching dilemma: Should she pursue her own aspirations or sacrifice them to support her mother's uphill battle? Adding to the tension is Alice's younger sister, whose carefree attitude collides with the harsh realities the family faces.

The drama intensifies during the resort's opening weekend when Rose's former best friend arrives with her husband-who also happens to be Rose's ex-boyfriend-their son, and a mysterious stranger. Amid old wounds, new connections, and unspoken secrets, the characters navigate themes of friendship, sibling rivalry, love, and resilience.

"Summer Breeze" offers an evocative exploration of Black identity and family dynamics during a pivotal era in American history.

About the Venue:

Darkhorse Theater, located at 4610 Charlotte Avenue, is known for fostering dynamic and diverse theatrical productions in Nashville.

