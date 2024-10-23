Dolly Parton Sets World Premiere for New Symphonic Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dolly Parton has announced the world premiere of her new symphonic concert, Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony with the Nashville Symphony will go on-sale November 1, 2024. Threads: My Songs in Symphony features Dolly’s songs and the stories behind them in an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly on screen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life and her stories. Accompanied by guest vocalists and musicians, Threads: My Songs in Symphony, features new and innovative orchestrations of Dolly’s hit songs woven together into a full-evening multimedia symphonic story-telling experience.

Dolly Parton says, “The threads of my life are woven together through my songs. That's why this project, Threads: My Songs In Symphony, is so special to me. It's all about sharing my music and my musical journey with audiences in a new way. I'm really excited for fans to experience it for the first time with the Nashville Symphony!"

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony will include Parton's beloved hits, spanning her career, including “Jolene”, “Coat of Many Colors”, and “I Will Always Love You”, in addition to her personal favorites. The world premiere performance will take place on March 20, 2025, in Nashville with the GRAMMY® Award winning Nashville Symphony, led by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, and will include a special appearance by Dolly Parton.

Alan D. Valentine, Nashville Symphony President & CEO, added, “We are honored to help launch this extraordinary production with Dolly Parton in Nashville at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Enhanced by the stories and images that make up the threads of her extraordinary life and career, her legendary and timeless catalog – combined with the power and majesty of our Nashville Symphony Orchestra – will create an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone. Following the world premiere, performances will take place across the USA in the 2025/2026 season.

The initial list of orchestras include:

· March 20, 2025: Nashville Symphony Orchestra

· May 17, 2025: Fort Wayne Philharmonic

· June 17, 2025: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

· June 29, 2025: San Diego Symphony Orchestra

· September 7, 2025: The Cleveland Orchestra

· September 18-20, 2025: Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

· October 10, 2025: The Alabama Symphony Orchestra (Birmingham)

· January 23-25, 2026: Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

· February 14-15, 2026: Oregon Symphony (Portland)

· March 28, 2026: Phoenix Symphony Orchestra

· May 1, 2026: Eugene Symphony Orchestra

Threads: My Songs in Symphony is produced by Dolly Parton together with Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing.

ABOUT Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered multi-hyphenate of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her current album “Rockstar” made history by scoring the biggest album debut sales week of her seven-decade career and earning her six #1s on the Billboard charts - Top Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and Independent Albums. The landmark album also claimed the #3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, her highest position ever. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 49 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 120 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17, 2023, she released her second New York Times Best Seller coffee table book in a trilogy called “Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.” The first of the series was bestselling coffee table book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

In 2014, the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has amassed eleven Grammy Awards and 52 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

Dolly has the largest fan base of all measured music artists in the YouGov database at #1 with 198 million. She has the #1 Q Score of all performers, solo and group. Dolly is one of only 25 celebrities in the E-poll database to have an E-score of 100 and has maintained that perfect rating for 8 years. She recently won Best Brand Award, Celebrity, Influencer and Fashion at the 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards.

To date, Parton has donated over 255 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade. She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her “Coat of Many Colors” while working “9 to 5,” no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton



