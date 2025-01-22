Dallas Alexander Releases Latest Album CAN'T BLAME MY BLOODLINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Canadian country artist and retired army veteran, Dallas Alexander, continues unfolding his journey with the release of his album "Can't Blame My Bloodline," out everywhere now. With a deep-rooted passion for country music and inspired by a blend of classic and contemporary influences, Dallas delivers a collection of songs that promise more than just singles - they narrate a story, set to the gritty sounds of red dirt and outlaw country.

LISTEN TO "CAN'T BLAME MY BLOODLINE" HERE.

Dallas Alexander comments on his inspiration, "I was inspired to put this album together by my love for music and the songs and artists I admire. I wanted to create an album for folks who appreciate hearing a collection of songs that work well with each other and tell a story, rather than just releasing individual singles."

The album draws inspiration from legends like Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and Johnny Cash, while also nodding to modern-day artists like Colter Wall, Turnpike Troubadours, and Tyler Childers. "The overall sound and feel of the album is a little on the gritty side, somewhere between red dirt and outlaw," says Dallas, defining the unique sonic landscape of his debut effort.

"CAN'T BLAME MY BLOODLINE" TRACKLISTING:

Country Boy Dream Child Of This Land Adios Amigo Heartbreak Saloon Last Picture of Johnny Cash Can't Blame My Bloodline Little Bit Hippy Meet You At The River Bank

You can learn more about Dallas Alexander by visiting his website www.dallasalexander.ca and connecting with him on Facebook and Instagram.

