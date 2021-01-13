DESERTED Musical Short Film Announces Virtual Premiere

ALLIE GONINO (Actress, Musician & Producer) and Alexandra Chado (Director, Actress & Producer) have announced their Virtual Premiere of their Musical Short Film "Deserted" on January 27th 2021 at 5pm pst/8pm est. Ticket for the event is $12.00 with proceeds benefitting Futures Without Violence. The Premiere is being hosted by the renound Alan Locher https://www.youtube.com/TheLocherRoom. There will be a Q&A with ALLIE GONINO, Alexandra Chando and Nancy Rodriguez (Lead Actress) in the film following the Premiere.

Purchase Tickets:

'Deserted' tells the story of Lupita and José, a couple struggling to cope with the loss of their son who died in operation Iraqi Freedom, and the harsh realities that come with being socially disadvantaged immigrants in America. Lupita, whose main source of hope and strength has been her religious faith, must decide whether she will stay true to her religious beliefs, and continue to bear the abuse of her cheating husband, or if she will risk her life to change it.

ALLIE GONINO and Alexandra Chando first met on the set of the ABC Family original series, "The Lying Game", where they played half-sisters. Since then, they've expanded from acting into writing, scoring, directing, and producing.

In this virtual screening, hosted by Alan Locher, Allie, Alexandra, and lead actress, Nancy Rodriguez, will discuss why and how they made the film, why now, more than ever, we need to raise awareness around domestic violence, and what we can all do to be apart of the solution. With the purchase of your ticket for this event, you will be directly benefitting Futures Without Violence, a 501C3 organization that, for more than 30 years, has been providing groundbreaking programs, policies, and campaigns that empower individuals and organizations working to end violence against women and children around the world.