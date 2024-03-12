Comedian Nate Bargatze Brings THE BE FUNNY TOUR To UBS Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Nate Bargatze has announced a new date for his 2023-2024 THE BE FUNNY TOUR at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes on June 9.

Grammy nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze is selling out shows around the world. Bargatze made his debut appearance hosting Saturday Night Live on October 28 on NBC/Peacock.

An Old Hickory, Tennessee native, Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world class magician, whose influence is seen on his's 2015 debut Comedy Central special, Full Time Magic and his debut album, Yelled at By a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Bargatze's half-hour Netflix Special The Standups, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. On January 31st, Nate released his latest and third one-hour special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World, on Amazon Prime which now holds the record as Amazon's most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership. He was also recently signed to Universal Music Group Nashville as their flagship comedian under their new Capitol Comedy label.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his 13 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times and has appeared on Seth Meyers and James Corden respective late night shows. He was a recurring guest on @midnight and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has performed live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He has performed at SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. Bargatze was featured as one of Esquire's “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's ‘50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015. He also appeared on the cover of Variety's annual comedy issue in 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10am local time with artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 13 at 10am local time (code: FUNNY) at natebargatze.com.

Bargatze is currently on his The Be Funny Tour with all new material. For more information and tickets go to: natebargatze.com.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, being awarded LEED Green Building Certification in January 2023. The venue also achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which made it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard. For more information on the venue's sustainability efforts, please visit UBSArena.com/sustainability.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip.