Comedian John Crist to Bring EMOTIONAL SUPPORT Tour to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in May 2023

John Crist has announced the second leg of his upcoming Emotional Support comedy tour. He will perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on May 7, 2023. Crist is one of today's fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, over five million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. To meet growing demand, the comedian and internet phenomenon has extended his 2023 Emotional Support Tour, adding 22 more shows in 20 more cities to the tour's schedule.

"Definitely going to be the wildest tour we've ever undertaken! When the world seems a little bit upside down, that's when comedy is at its best. The Emotional Support tour brings everyone together for a night of laughter and fun. I think this tour is unique because we're all laughing at ourselves, how silly the world has become and how we can literally find humor in EVERYTHING! We're loading up the bus and bringing the Emotional Support tour to 40+ cities nationwide, can't wait!," says Crist.

Tickets for the Fort Myers date go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Performance Date / Time: Sunday, May 7, 2023 - 7:00PM*

Ticket Prices: $149.75*, $49.75*, $39.75*, $29.75*

*All shows, dates, times and ticket prices are subject to change. Prices do not include processing fee and sales tax.