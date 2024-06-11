ANASTASIA to Open at Cumberland County Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lova-ble ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December," Anastasia is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be!

Featured in the cast are Harli Cooper (All Shook Up) as Anya, Riley Wesson (All Shook Up) as Dmitry, Jason Ross (Dial M for Murder) as Vlad, Noah Sowalskie (White Christmas) as Gleb, Patty Payne (Steel Magnolias) as the Dowager Empress, Weslie Webster (Steel Magnolias) as Countess Lily, Shannon Cabato (Beehive) as Tatiana Romanov, Kyra Crosby (Junie B. In Jingle Bells, Batman Smells) as Young Anastasia, Walker Degerness (The Drowsy Chaperone) as Tsar Nicholas II and Count Ipolitov, McGwire Holman (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Sergei, newcomer Mary Humphrey as Olga Romanov and Odette in Swan Lake, David Kappel (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake, Shane Langford (All Shook Up) as Von Rothbart in Swan Lake, newcomer Grace Moore as Maria Romanov, Rayna Noga (Finding Nemo Jr.) as Little Anastasia and Alexei Romanov, Michael Ruff (Little Shop of Horrors) as Gorlinsky, Caitlin Schaub (White Christmas) as Tsarina Alexandra, Lydia Sias (Fro-zen Jr.) as Little Anastasia and Alexei Romanov, newcomer Abigail Williams as Marfa, newcomer Me-ghan Wombles as Paulina, along with Cameron Collins, Alex Dee, Riley Keegan, and Logan Purcell. Anastasia is directed by Producing Director Bryce McDonald, choreographed by Ashley Gentry (White Christmas), with music direction by Heather McCall and Jacob Miller (All Shook Up).

Anastasia the Musical plays on the Mainstage through August 11, is rated PG and is co-sponsored by Bob and Jaye Emrick, Innovative Restorations, and Beltone Hearing Aid Centers. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.

