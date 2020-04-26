Chattanooga Theatre Centre Announces 2020-21 Season - ALADDIN, SOMETHING ROTTEN, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and More!

Despite having to cancel and reschedule many of their upcoming performances, Chattanooga Theatre Centre is looking ahead to its 2020-21 season.

The company has been making announcements each day on Facebook, and now the full lineup has been revealed.

The 2020-21 lineup includes The Sound of Music, The Witches, The Santaland Diaries, Little Women, Pride and Prejudice, The Color Purple, Aladdin, August: Osage County, The Velveteen Rabbit, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Something Rotten.

Get 10% off your season subscription today by visiting https://bit.ly/2S9HHuh.





