Cast Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Rabbit Room Theatre

Rabbit Room Theatre is bringing an original adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol To the stage this December with an all-star cast and creative team. The newly imagined holiday classic, adapted by Rabbit Room Theatre's Artistic Director and award-winning playwright A.S. "Pete" Peterson, will be presented at the FSSD Performing Arts Center in Franklin, Tennessee, from Dec. 7-22.

A Christmas Carol will be directed and designed by award-winning director Matt Logan (Matt Logan Productions) and will feature an original score and digital projections by Tony and Laura Matula (MA2LA). Rabbit Room Theatre and Matt Logan Productions partnered in 2022 on the critically acclaimed Nashville premiere of The Hiding Place, which boasted a four-week sold-out run and a global film release. Peterson, Logan and the Matulas were also the creative team behind Studio Tenn's Frankenstein and The Battle of Franklin. Rabbit Room announced today the leading cast for A Christmas Carol, which includes:

Henry O. Arnold as Ebenezer Scrooge; Ruthy Berends as the Ghost of Christmas Past and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come; Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva as the Ghost of Christmas Present; Morgan Davis as Belle; Jonah Jackson as Bob Cratchit; and Kim Bretton as Jacob Marley.

"This is A Christmas Carol like you've never seen it before," says Peterson. "We have spent more than a year workshopping this show to create a fresh and unique take on this beloved holiday story. The cast and creative team includes the brightest talents in the city, and I'm confident that they're going to bring this from the page to the stage in a way that is truly remarkable and magical." "Pete has written a beautiful adaptation of A Christmas Carol that is both heartbreaking and full of hope, and I'm honored to bring his vision to life," says Logan. "To work alongside such brilliant actors and artists is a dream for any director, and this team is among the best I've worked with in my career. This show will be the perfect way to usher in the holiday season with friends and family, and I hope everyone marks their calendars to join us."

