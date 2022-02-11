CONSTELLATIONS Comes to The Roxy Regional Theatre's Theotherspace This Month

A spellbinding exploration of love, science, quantum theory, and the infinite possibility for heartbreak -- or for hope -- is coming to Clarksville's oldest professional theatre.

Exploring how even the smallest change in our lives can dramatically alter the course we take, Nick Payne's mind-bending drama CONSTELLATIONS begins a limited run upstairs in theotherspace at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Monday, February 21, at 7:00pm.

Suppose that life exists in a multiverse, a set of parallel existences that contain infinitely different futures. The possibilities in our lives are, quite literally, endless. Every possible event that could happen, does happen, in one universe or another. And if two lovers meet - are drawn together in every version of existence - every possible happy ending and heartbreak that could befall them, will.

Starring Austin Peay State University mathematics instructor Beth Kirby and Roxy favorite Matthew Combs and directed by Darren Michael, professor of Acting/Directing at Austin Peay State University, CONSTELLATIONS begins with a simple encounter between Marianne, a theoretical physicist, and Roland, a beekeeper. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know - delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

Produced in part by Hugh & Joy Hatcher and Tim & Kris Lee, with additional funding support provided by Lynne & Russell Crosby, CONSTELLATIONS is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, www.dramatists.com.

CONSTELLATIONS is presented in theotherspace, the 50-seat black-box theatre located upstairs at the Roxy Regional Theatre, and plays at 7:00pm for four nights only: February 21, 22, 28 and March 1. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Monday, February 21, for a $5 minimum donation.

Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Monday performances during the run.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. This policy is in place for the safety of our patrons, performers and staff, and keeps us in compliance with the Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.