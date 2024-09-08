Byrdie Wilson Announces Upcoming New Single 'Out The Bottle'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising country music star Byrdie Wilson has announced the release of her highly anticipated new single, "Out the Bottle," set to drop on September 13, 2024. To celebrate, Byrdie invites fans to join her at an exclusive release party that night at the Ole Smoky Distillery (6th & Peabody) in Nashville, TN.

The event kicks off at 6:00 PM CT and promises to be a night to remember with live performances, moonshine, and more. Highlights will include a writer's round, including a set by Bryson Cooper, and Byrdie Wilson's headlining performance. Fans can also join Byrdie on the red carpet for photos, album signings and drinks!

Following the release of "Out the Bottle," Byrdie will be hitting the road for an exciting series of performances across the Southeast. From intimate songwriter's nights in Nashville to energetic shows at Tin Roof in Memphis and Fayetteville, Byrdie is bringing her signature blend of country charm and rock 'n' roll spirit to the stage. Don't miss the chance to catch Byrdie live as she showcases new music and fan favorites in a series of unforgettable performances.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

September 19th, 7:00 PM: The Greenlight Bar, Nashville, TN (Undiscovered Nashville Writers Round)

September 27th, 7:00 PM: Tin Roof, Memphis, TN

September 28th, 7:00 PM: Tin Roof, Memphis, TN

October 4th, 9:00 PM: Cowboy Up, Greenville, SC

October 5th, 9:00 PM: Warehouse at Vaughn's, Simpsonville, SC

October 25th, 7:00 PM: Mockingbird Theater, Franklin, TN

December 5th, 9:00 PM: Tin Roof, Fayetteville, AR

December 6th, 9:00 PM: Tin Roof, Fayetteville, AR

December 7th, 9:00 PM: Tin Roof, Fayetteville, AR

About Byrdie Wilson:

Born in New York and raised in South Carolina from the age of four, Byrdie Wilson's journey to Nashville has been marked by resilience. Born with a cleft palate, she underwent several surgeries and, with extensive care, overcame the associated challenges.

Wilson's passion for music became evident early on. At six years old, she signed herself up for a talent show, confidently telling her family she was "going to be someone!" She honed her vocal skills with coaches Celeste Simone and American Idol coach Michael Orland and worked with musician Rob Arthur to produce her first songs in 2018.

After a brief hiatus in 2019 and 2020, Wilson resumed songwriting following her boyfriend's tragic death in November 2020. She has since become an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention. With the mentorship of musician Erik Halbig, Wilson moved to Nashville at 19, where her single "Broadway" gained traction on TikTok, amassing over 49K views and 17K streams on Spotify. Her subsequent single, "Where My Roots Run," released on November 17, 2023, further cemented her presence in the country music scene, and she continued to make waves with the release of her sassy single "Keep On Truckin" in July 2024. With over 220K streams on Spotify, Byrdie Wilson's music continues to resonate with fans, showcasing her heartfelt and authentic artistry.

For more information, visit www.byrdiewilson.com

