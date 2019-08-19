Bruce Vilanch And Kira Kosarin To Star In ALADDIN AND HIS WINTER WISH At Nashville's TPAC

After the success of last year's holiday spectacular Peter Pan and Tinkerbell - A Pirate's Christmas, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and Lythgoe Family Give Kids Panto will reunite this holiday season to present Aladdin and His Winter Wish Dec.12-22 in TPAC's Polk Theater.

Recording Artist Kira Kosarin who starred as Phoebe in Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans" will take on the role of the Princess, while Bruce Vilanch, Emmy Award-winning TV comedy writer (The Academy Awards) and actor ("Hairspray," "Hollywood Squares") will take on the role of Widow Twanky.

Tickets for Aladdin and His Winter Wish will go on sale later on this Fall. Sign up for Stagelinks at TPAC.org or follow TPAC on social media for the latest updates. For group discounts of 10 or more, including special discounts for Girl Scout groups, call 615-782-4060.

Aladdin and His Winter Wish is called "magic for the holidays, a fun family ride!" raves the Los Angeles Times. The age-old fairytale of Aladdin is given a modern twist with pop music, from "Treasure" by Bruno Mars to Ray Charles's "You Don't Know Me," magic and comedy. Helped by the magical Genie, Aladdin meets and falls in love with the Princess and later saves her from the clutches of the evil magician Abanazar. With his hopeless brother Wishee Washee alongside him, will Aladdin defeat the evil magician and make all of his dreams come true? From the producers of last year's hit family musical, Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, Aladdin and His Winter Wish is the perfect family show all ages will wish to see this holiday season!

The star-led production blends fairytales, comedy, the holidays, dancing, contemporary songs and local and regional references to create an unforgettable theater experience.

"We are so excited to be returning to Nashville and partnering with TPAC in bringing families and young audiences to the theatre," says Kris Lythgoe, CEO of Lythgoe Family Panto. "Aladdin and His Winter Wish is a magical, interactive show that audiences will enjoy as they sing-along and dance in the aisles. It's fun for the holidays, creating memories for the entire family. Come see it and start a new family tradition."

Ernie Nolan, the executive artistic director at the Nashville Children's Theater, will direct the production.

"I'm thrilled to be asked to direct Aladdin for Lythgoe Family Panto," says Ernie Nolan, Executive Artistic Director of Nashville Children's Theater. "For years I've admired the way they've created high quality family entertainment and introduced the arts to countless young people across the country. I'm excited not only to be creating a little holiday magic for families at TPAC, but also for families to have a chance to come together and share something."

Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun musical theatre the whole family can enjoy. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theatre to families across America. Based on the Grimm fairytales and others, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well-known pop songs for kids. The Lythgoes pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together.

GiveKidsPanto is a California based non-profit company that pays for school children to experience live theatre for the very first time. Buses are paid for and tickets are subsidized, as we introduce young kids to the Arts. In 2017, over 6,000 Title I students were introduced by the Lythgoes to live theatre, through the medium of Panto. For more information, visit www.givekidspanto.com





