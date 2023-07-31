Brickshore Media And Hard Rock Cafe Partner Up For New Monthly Show

Brickshore Media is partnering with one of the world's most recognizable brands, Hard Rock Cafe, for a new monthly show Mimosas & Music, to highlight their special brunch hours. This event kicks off Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 11AM-2PM CT. It will then be held the first Sunday of every month thereafter (September 3, October 1, November 5, December 3, etc).

Fans can come enjoy a delicious meal and listen to live music, featuring selected Brickshore Media artists every month. This show is open to all ages and will be held at the Hard Rock Cafe Reverb Room in Nashville, TN, located on the second floor. Come enjoy your favorite classic American meal paired with your beverage of choice, whether that is coffee, iced tea, Mimosa or Bloody Mary.

The first show will feature country artists Noelle Toland (11AM), Andrea Vasquez (12PM) and Molly Lovette (1PM). “We're excited to be working with Brickshore Media to create something for everyone in Nashville to come and enjoy,” said Wes Brand, General Manager for Nashville's Hard Rock Cafe. “We're always looking for creative ways to incorporate our two favorite things: food and music.” Though reservations are not required, we highly suggest you go reserve your spot now by clicking HERE or by calling 615-742-9900.

About Brickshore Media:

Brickshore Media is a full-service public relations firm located in Nashville, Tenn. With a fresh, savvy approach to modern day media, Brickshore Media specializes in public relations, digital publicity, social media marketing and event coordination for brands and artists that are looking to create an awareness across multiple platforms within the industry. Owned and operated by Nicole Zeller, Brickshore Media was launched in 2016 and quickly became one of the fastest-rising firms in Nashville to represent artists. With personal relationships and key contacts in print, television, syndicated radio and the online world for over 16 years, Brickshore Media specializes in personalized campaigns that exceed the expectations of our clients. www.BrickshoreMedia.com

About Hard Rock:

Hard Rock International is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops , Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). www.hardrock.com

About Noelle Toland:

Nashville based singer/songwriter Noelle Toland is creating a unique alchemical sound by reviving that classic 90s country tone and embellishing it with her seductive soul flavor. With a few singles under her belt, she has received critically-acclaimed praise in numerous publications, been nominated for Country Evolution's Artist to Watch in 2023, took part in her first CMA Music Festival performing and signing autographs for the fans, and has received national and international airplay in Australia, Europe, Ireland, London, Switzerland, and the U.K. This passionately captivating country artist modernizes and personalizes old-school country music into her own sound and niche. She is also an accomplished actress with roles in several films, movies and TV shows including a stint in Criminal Minds. www.NoelleToland.com

About Andrea Vasquez:

With numerous feature placements under her belt, Latin-infused country artist Andrea Vasquez is becoming a success story that future generations of aspiring country artists who share her Latino heritage will strive to emulate. She has blended her love of modern country & Latin- American roots to create a refreshing sound within the genre. With her undeniable stage presence, powerhouse vocals and songs that match mainstream country music, Andrea is quickly establishing herself as the one to watch. With support from CMT and other prominent media outlets, her songs have been picked up on several Spotify and Apple Music playlists including the Country Latino playlist, New Music Nashville, Young Nashville and Apple Music Country. www.AndreaVasquezOfficial.com

About Molly Lovette:

With over a million streams just on Spotify, numerous TV appearances, endless press interviews, national and international radio placements, music videos airing on The Country Network, a Forbes feature under her belt, and so much more, breakout country artist Molly Lovette is taking the world by storm and winning the hearts of country fans everywhere. She also received recognition and was honored from her home state of Missouri, on behalf of Governor Michael L. Parson. She is coming off an impressive year to date with numerous tour dates, Country Radio Seminar (CRS) industry performance as well as taking part in festivals including CMA Music Festival in Nashville. www.MollyLovette.com