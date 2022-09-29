Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is Now Playing at Cumberland County Playhouse

Performances run through October 27.

Sep. 29, 2022  
BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is Now Playing at Cumberland County Playhouse

Now through October 27, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story!

"Musical tributes like Million Dollar Quartet, Ring of Fire, and Always, Patsy Cline are always popular with our audience," said Producing Director Bryce McDonald. "And Buddy is proving to be no exception."

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story follows the incredible journey of Buddy's meteoric rise to the top of the record charts, from the moment in 1957 when "That'll be the Day" hit the airwaves, until his tragic death less than two years later on the "Day the Music Died." The show features such rousing fifties favorites as "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy," "Maybe Baby," "That'll Be the Day," "Raining In My Heart," Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" and the Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace." This joyous celebration of a musical legend has Playhouse audiences on their feet for this toe-tapping, hand-clapping extravaganza!

Buddy stars Playhouse newcomer Matt McClure in the title role, along with newcomer Max J. Cervantes, and Playhouse favorites Jacob Alexander, Alexandria Bates, Daniel Black, Toby Davis, Britt Hancock, Briana Hernandez, Delaney Jackson, Lauren Marshall, Jason Ross, Michael Ruff, James Scott, and Riley Wesson.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story plays on the Mainstage through October 27, is rated PG, and is co-sponsored by Uplands Village, Cumberland Eye Care, Beltone Hearing Aid Centers, TN, and Bob and Jane Emrick. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.

All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and Bucky Burke Home Improvements & Landscaping. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.


