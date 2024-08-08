BEYOND BOURBON Benefit Tasting Event For OZ Arts Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will welcome hundreds of local supporters back to enjoy a festive night of food, drink and exclusive patron events in the latest edition of its popular fundraiser, Beyond Bourbon: A Benefit Bash for OZ Arts. The organization's annual event raises funds for the coming year of dynamic artistic and educational programming, including a world-class season of international performances featuring artists from five different continents. Set for September 25, 2024, at 7 p.m., OZ's expansive creative warehouse will transform into a party palace for patrons of the arts, offering an impressive variety of premium beverage brands and lively auctions to support OZ's mission to bring cutting-edge contemporary arts programming from around the world to the Nashville community.

Since its inception, Beyond Bourbon has honored the legacy of the Ozgener family's cigar brands as well as the vibrant future of the groundbreaking contemporary arts center now housed in the former cigar warehouse. Party-goers will find that the event boasts a multitude of irresistible indulgences, including more than 30 different high-end spirits, cocktails, wines and beers alongside an assortment of eats from Nashville favorite Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint. Guests may also sample products by Ozgener Family Cigars and Crowned Heads in the venue's beautiful gardens.

Platinum supporters for this year's event include Advance Financial Foundation, Gibson Gives, and Milton and Denice Johnson Family Foundation. Additional support is provided by C.R. Smith Family Foundation, Aon, Melanie Lenau, Pinnacle Financial Services, and Zander Insurance. The event is co-chaired by a diverse group of local leaders who have made extraordinary impacts on the Nashville community, including:

Lisa Maki, CCIM, principal for Avison Young's Capital Markets group and David Osborn, senior vice president of account management and sales at HealthTrust Performance Group)

Kirk Richardson, Nashville area senior vice president for Gallagher Insurance Point and Cookie Richardson

Dr. Laquita Stribling, vice president of sales and customer experience at Randstad USA and former president of the Rotary Club of Nashville) and Finis Stribling, director of the Tennessee New Farmer Academy and agricultural extension specialist at Tennessee State University

"We are exceptionally grateful for the growth and support our community has shown OZ Arts by making each Beyond Bourbon fundraiser a smashing success," said Tim Ozgener, Co-Founder and President of OZ Arts Nashville. "This festive event is the perfect way to welcome our supporters, patrons and friends into the coming season of impactful contemporary arts programming at OZ. We're excited to host our community for yet another memorable evening of delicious tastings and high-end brand partnerships as we raise proceeds to support our unique arts education programs and the work of contemporary artists in Nashville and around the world."

Standard benefit tickets are $250 and include access to the main party at 7 p.m. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, VIP Patron tickets range from $500-$1,000 and grant guests access to outstanding pre-event tastings featuring prestigious brands and brilliant specialist hosts. VIP partygoers can choose from one of four limited-capacity, luxury tasting experiences including:

Willett Family Estate, one of the most popular premium bourbons in the world

Cult-favorites by women winemakers alongside award-winning bourbons from W.L. Weller, curated by Kelly and Mark Lombardi and Cookie and Kirk Richardson

Exceptional wines by Chris Carpenter including Cardinale, Lokoya and La Jota, led by esteemed wine expert Tom Gannon with Co-Chairs Lisa Maki and David Osborn

Ridiculously extravagant cocktails with celebrated food writer Chris Chamberlain

By sponsoring Beyond Bourbon, local businesses and organizations can gain visibility at one of Nashville's most dynamic and celebrated philanthropic events of the year while reaching a diverse audience and supporting the city's thriving local arts scene. To inquire about opportunities, please contact Nicholas Gulick, director of development, at nick@ozartsnashville.org or 615-350-7200.

Tickets for the fundraiser will go on sale Wednesday, August 14. For additional details, please visit: www.ozartsnashville.org/beyond-bourbon-2024.

